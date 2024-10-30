Ground Signal's New Chain/National Account Product Helps Beverage Alcohol Brands Win More National Account Business

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ground Signal, a leading provider of data-driven insights for the beverage alcohol industry, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking Chain/National Account Product . This new solution is changing how Beverage Alcohol Suppliers go to market in this key sector of the On-Premise.

Ground Signal's Chain/National Account Product offers a unique advantage in a market where understanding consumer preferences is crucial for success. Existing solutions offer limited insights into consumer behavior. Their reach is often constrained by small sample sizes and a lack of granular data, especially within independent accounts. Ground Signal's new product addresses these limitations head-on, providing comprehensive data and actionable insights.

A key differentiator of Ground Signal's solution lies in its ability to not only provide insights but also to help brands leverage these insights to optimize their cocktail and menu strategy. This data-driven approach translates into increased velocity once placements are secured, maximizing the return on investment for both suppliers and their retail partners.

"Beverage alcohol suppliers can leverage our new Chain/National Account product to present a compelling, data-driven case for how their brands can boost sales for specific accounts. This innovative tool empowers brands to differentiate themselves in a competitive market. By strategically placing brands in suitable venues, both suppliers and establishments can increase sales through enhanced customer experiences," said Melki Ko, CEO of Ground Signal.

The Chain/National Account Product offers a range of features designed to give Beverage Alcohol Suppliers a competitive edge:

Granular Insights: Access detailed data on consumer behavior, preferences, and purchasing patterns at both chain and independent accounts.

Access detailed data on consumer behavior, preferences, and purchasing patterns at both chain and independent accounts. Competitive Benchmarking: Understand how your portfolio of brands stack up against the competition, identifying opportunities to gain market share and drive growth.

Understand how your portfolio of brands stack up against the competition, identifying opportunities to gain market share and drive growth. Data-Driven Storytelling: Craft compelling narratives that resonate with retailers, showcasing the value your brands bring to their bottom line.

Craft compelling narratives that resonate with retailers, showcasing the value your brands bring to their bottom line. Cocktail Strategy Optimization: Leverage data to develop and refine cocktail menus that cater to consumer tastes and maximize sales potential.

Leverage data to develop and refine cocktail menus that cater to consumer tastes and maximize sales potential. Actionable Recommendations: Receive clear, actionable recommendations based on data analysis, enabling you to make informed decisions that drive results.

Ground Signal's Chain/National Account Product is poised to transform the way Beverage Alcohol Suppliers approach chain and national accounts. By harnessing the power of data, suppliers can gain a deeper understanding of their target market, tailor their offerings to meet specific needs, and ultimately drive sales growth in an increasingly competitive landscape.

For more information about Ground Signal's Chain/National Account Product and its suite of data-driven solutions, please visit www.groundsignal.ai.

Ground Signal is dedicated to helping all tiers of the Beverage Alcohol industry to better connect with their customers. Our vision is to transform how data is used at each level of the business, providing actionable data driven recommendations that help build better brands and increase sales in the On-Premise.

SOURCE Ground Signal