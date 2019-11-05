Ground to Air On-Board Connectivity Market to Garner $24.44 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 13.8% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Ground to Air On-Board Connectivity Market by Component (Hardware and Services), Technology (Satellite and Air to Ground), Application (Entertainment, Communication), and End Use (Maritime, Railway, Aviation, and On-road Transit): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". According to the report, the global ground to air on-board connectivity market was pegged at $9.68 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $24.44 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Incentives for market growth

Rise in IT spending in the aviation, railway, and maritime industry and increase in consumer disposable income, and surge in number of airline passengers have boosted the growth of the global ground to air on-board connectivity market. However, high costs associated with the deployment and connectivity issues hamper the market growth. On the contrary, surge in government initiatives to enhance customer services is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Services segment to dominate the market

The services segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing nearly three-fourths of the global ground to air on-board connectivity market, owing to rise in Internet of Things devices and surge in adoption of on-board connectivity technology by the aviation, maritime, railway, and on-road transit industries. Moreover, the segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period.

Communication segment to manifest fastest CAGR by 2026

The communication segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period, owing to rise in trend of smartphones and influence of social media on everyone's life coupled with developments to improve connectivity issues and increased Internet speed. However, the entertainment segment dominated the global ground to air on-board connectivity market, accounting for more than three-fifths of the market, owing to increase in stress of individuals due to heavy work schedules and frequent commute.

North America to held lion's share

The market across North America garnered the largest market share in 2018, contributing more than one-third of the market, owing to the existence of major players and growth in demand for scalable and cost-effective connectivity solutions. However, the global ground to air on-board connectivity market across the Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period, owing to increase in communication services and booming aerospace industries in countries such as India, Japan, and China.

Major market players

ALE International

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

Bombardier Inc.

Gogo Inc.

Inmarsat Plc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Rockwell Collins

Panasonic Corporation

Thales Group

Viasat, Inc.

SOURCE Allied Market Research