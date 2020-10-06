Ground X Launches Global Blockchain-as-a-Service to Simplify Blockchain Development

Klaytn Node API that can store and browse blockchain data in the Klaytn network without installing the Klaytn Endpoint Node

Aimed at speeding and simplifying enterprises' journey to using Klaytn, KAS can be utilized across all industries, catering to a wide range of audiences, from micro startups to enterprise divisions. With KAS, developers can build applications to meet the needs of various sectors including finance, security, games, and more.

Further, customers can benefit from zero transaction fees, which are covered by Klaytn on behalf of all developers and service providers that run applications on Klaytn. In this way, developers would be able to deploy or execute smart contracts at no cost.

Ground X also released its technical documentations. The newly updated KAS Docs and Klaytn Docs explain guides and tools with tutorials, with a mission to help developers easily use and adapt to Klaytn.

Jason Han, the CEO of Ground X said, "We designed our global BaaS to help developers build blockchain applications with reduced time and resources. Further, developers can operate applications on Klaytn for free at no cost. We hope that KAS can be used towards driving the mass adoption of blockchain experience for millions of users across the globe."

KAS is available today, try it for free at https://klaytnapi.com .

About Klaytn

Klaytn is a global public blockchain platform developed by Ground X, the blockchain affiliate of the leading South Korean Internet company, Kakao. Klaytn combines the best features of both public blockchains - decentralized data & control, distributed governance - and private blockchains - low latency, high scalability - via an efficient 'hybrid' design. It focuses on empowering businesses and entrepreneurs to offer services with responsiveness, robustness, and usability on par with those based on legacy technologies so as to remove all adoption hurdles. Klaytn is also secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, including LG Electronics, Worldpay, and many others, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust.

