Ground X Unveils Digital Art Marketplace 'Klip Drops,' Auction Begins July 28

Klip Drops encompasses the full breadth of digital art - from development and cultivation, to exhibition and distribution. Artworks and goods created by artists will be recorded onto the Klaytn blockchain, to be reinvented as unique, limited-edition pieces of digital art. Users can easily browse and purchase Klaytn-based digital artworks, as Klip Drops can be accessed via KakaoTalk, a mobile messaging application used by more than 90% of the South Korean population.

The open auction starts next Wednesday, July 28, until September 19, featuring the '24 Future Collective,' a group of 24 internationally renowned Korean artists and creators. Participating artists include Mr.Misang, a digital artist who will introduce his new series work 'Crevasse #1' Jung Woo Ha, a famous Korean actor and painter, who will showcase his first digital art drawing 'The Story of Marti Palace Hotel' Jisu Choi, an illustrator most known for her cover art for the Academy award-winning film 'Parasite,' and more.

The artworks featured in Klip Drops are either digital-native works or original paintings with added motion graphics or animation techniques. In particular, artists who have been active in traditional art settings will enter the digital art market for the very first time through Klip Drops. The recreated works are expected to convey the artist's worldview in more detail and abundance.

"In addition to offering users the opportunity to experience high quality limited-edition digital art in everyday settings, Klip Drops will also hold various on/offline exhibitions and activities to build a stronger connection between artists and users," said Jason Han, the CEO of Ground X. "We will continue working with art galleries, curators, and agencies to prospect for new emerging artists," he added.

Klip Drops opens every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, through either auction or limited-time deals, and users can participate with Klaytn's token KLAY. For more information, visit the official homepage at https://klipdrops.com .

About Klaytn

Klaytn is a global public blockchain platform developed by Ground X, the blockchain affiliate of the leading South Korean Internet company, Kakao. Klaytn is a service-centric blockchain platform providing an intuitive development environment and friendly end-user experience. It is built upon solid reliability and significant stability with substantial service development for mass adoption. The platform allows real world applications of large scale to be produced right away so that our end-users can make full use of services without much expertise in blockchain or cryptocurrency. For more information, visit https://www.klaytn.com .

