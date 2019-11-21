Groundbreaker Raises $2M, Led by Andrew Bluhm, to Accelerate Innovation of Its Real Estate Investment Management Software

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Groundbreaker, a software solution for real estate investment firms, is excited to announce a $2 million investment round. Bootstrapped since 2015, Groundbreaker supports $3 billion in assets under management and thousands of individual investors. Andrew Bluhm, of the family behind Rivers Casino, Walton Street Capital, and marquee Chicago properties, led the round.

"This funding will allow Groundbreaker to invest more in our product and on customer growth," explained CEO and founder Jake Marmulstein. "Having been in the shoes of real estate investment professionals, and received years of customer feedback, we developed our application with the voice of every stakeholder — from investor relations to controllers, capital markets professionals, and high net worth investors."

Marmulstein discovered the inefficiencies of real estate investing firsthand at Watermark Capital Partners, a top real estate investment trust. "On another late night in the office fixing a waterfall model, I grew frustrated and started searching for a better way to do my work. I only found complex software that served large institutional firms, but nothing for the vast majority of companies who fund their deals through high net worth and accredited investors." Upon launch, Groundbreaker became the first product to streamline investment management, fundraising, and investor relations for real estate investment firms that raise capital from individuals.

Groundbreaker is developing the new version of its platform to be so intuitive that anyone can use the platform, regardless of their comfort around technology. "We want to be the easiest to get started on, the easiest to explain, and the easiest to maintain and use," said Marmulstein.

Groundbreaker aims to provide a set of tools that become indispensable to typical real estate deal sponsors. Bluhm added, "Groundbreaker is software specifically designed for small to midsize real estate syndicators to efficiently run their business. Think of it as the plumbing that directly connects investment companies to their investors, enabling easy communication, fundraising, and even distributions."

About Groundbreaker

Groundbreaker is an all-in-one investment management software for small to medium commercial real estate investment firms that raise outside capital. Our tools help teams increase productivity and investor satisfaction by automating fundraising, reporting and investor relations workflows. Our focus on intuitive design allows quick adoption, regardless of the user's comfort around technology. Further, its redundancy, user permissioning, and state-of-the-art security allow Groundbreaker to establish a new norm for real estate investment syndication.

