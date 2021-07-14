Groundbreaking "9-1-1" technology released

AUSTIN, Texas, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2012 Joan Lantz called 9-1-1 on her cell phone. She died in her apartment in Rock Hill, South Carolina because 9-1-1 operators could not locate her. In 2020 Sheila Sheppard died in her Washington DC residence because the address of her emergency did not appear on the 9-1-1 operator's screen. Every year there are countless tragic stories like these. Over the past 10 months calls to 9-1-1 have increased dramatically to exceed pre-pandemic levels and over 80% of those calls are from cell phones; as a result an increasing number of Americans are becoming aware of a serious problem. When 9-1-1 is called from a cell phone the call taker does not receive your address, 9-1-1 doesn't know your location. Even in ideal circumstances where there is a high density of cell towers and the most advanced public safety technology, 9-1-1 can only identify that you're in an area ranging from 25,000 to 27,000,000 square feet. Real Safe 911, a new app and system from Real Safe Brands, has solved this critical location issue. When you call emergency services using Real Safe 911, the 9-1-1 operator will automatically receive your current address. Real Safe 911 works over the existing 9-1-1 infrastructure, and with every 9-1-1 system in the US and Canada.

A 9-1-1 operator receiving a caller's current address is critical in keeping response times low and saving lives. The FCC estimates that more than 10,000 lives per year would be saved by improving location accuracy. Real Safe 911 allows you to use preset addresses, as well as having a feature that generates an address from your GPS coordinates. The app also includes unique emergency contact features secure medical information sharing with a printable QR code.