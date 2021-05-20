Groundbreaking Alzheimer's Disease Blood Test Subject of Upcoming Webinar

Co-creator of first blood test to diagnose Alzheimer's to talk live about groundbreaking new test. Tweet this

"Cure Alzheimer's Fund is truly privileged to participate in this webinar with Dr. Holtzman. He is recognized as a giant in Alzheimer's research and as a caring clinician for the patients he sees," said Meg Smith, Executive Vice President of Research Management for Cure Alzheimer's Fund. "As such, he can provide a broad perspective on why this blood test has been so urgently needed and how it will change the patient experience and advance efforts to bring effective treatments to them." Ms. Smith will moderate the conversation with Dr. Holtzman during the webinar.

Dr. Holtzman, M.D., is the Chair of the Department of Neurology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and a founding member of the Cure Alzheimer's Fund Research Leadership Group. His lab has published extensively on the neurobiology of APOE, neuronal activity, glucose, insulin, and the impact of sleep within Alzheimer's disease.

For more information and to register for the May 27th webinar, please visit Cure Alzheimer's Fund at CureAlz.org.

Cure Alzheimer's Fund is a non-profit organization that provides grants to the most promising research to prevent, slow or reverse Alzheimer's disease. Since its founding in 2004, Cure Alzheimer's Fund has contributed $125 million to research. Its funded initiatives have been responsible for several key breakthroughs – including the groundbreaking "Alzheimer's in a Dish" study. With 100 percent of donations going directly to research, Cure Alzheimer's has been able to support some of the best scientific minds in the field of Alzheimer's research.

