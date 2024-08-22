Groundbreaking Ampace Andes 300 Delivers Massive Power in a Lightweight Package

Portable power station redefines outdoor adventure with a multitude of cutting-edge features

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampace, a leading provider of advanced lithium-ion battery solutions, today unveiled the Andes 300, a portable power station that redefines outdoor energy solutions. This compact powerhouse weighs just 8.2 pounds but packs 266Wh capacity and a robust 300W output, making it the ultimate companion for the modern mobile lifestyle.

Ampace Andes 300 Portable Power Station

Despite its small size, the Andes 300 outperforms competitors in its class. Designed for adventurers, van lifers, and outdoor enthusiasts, this portable solution ensures you stay powered up anywhere, anytime. With its industry-leading one-hour charging time, versatile outlet options, and cutting-edge safety features, the Andes 300 sets a new benchmark for portable power, keeping users connected in remote locations or during unexpected outages.

"The Andes 300 represents a leap forward in portable power technology," said Alfonso Chen, Chief Marketing Officer at Ampace. "We've created a device that helps power the adventurous spirit of our customers. Its combination of ultra-compact design and exceptional performance makes the Andes 300 stand out in the market. From campgrounds to van life to weekend getaways, the Andes 300 ensures you're always connected and powered up, making it the perfect solution for today's on-the-go lifestyle."

Portable Power for Epic Adventures

The innovative Andes 300 offers the perfect blend of lightweight design and robust functionality. Weighing a mere 8.2 pounds(3.7kg), this compact and ergonomic power source features a built-in handle for effortless portability, making it the perfect companion for any short-term trip.

Despite its small size, the Andes 300 packs a powerful punch, delivering 300W of continuous output with a 450W surge capacity to meet your off-grid power needs. With six versatile outlets, users can simultaneously charge multiple devices, ensuring the highest level of convenience and performance.

Rapid, Reliable Performance

The Andes 300 fully charges in just one hour, getting you on the road without delay. Forgot your charging cable? No problem! The convenient USB-C port input allows for 100W fast and flexible charging using a USB-C cable. Plus, we've got you covered with traditional options like wall and solar charging for ultimate peace of mind.

Built for endurance, the Andes 300 boasts an impressive 2500 cycle lifespan to 80% capacity, promising to be your constant companion through countless adventures. Its resilience shines even in extreme conditions, maintaining full functionality even at temperatures as low as -4℉ (-20℃), ensuring reliable performance no matter where your journey takes you.

Smart Control in the Great Outdoors

The Andes 300 features cutting-edge technology along with a user-friendly design for unparalleled control and safety. Its smart app allows you to remotely access information and manage the device directly from a smartphone, offering convenience at your fingertips. Monitor power levels, customize settings, perform firmware upgrades, manage temperature, and set the sleep mode. With the Ampace app, managing and optimizing the Andes 300 becomes a breeze.

The Andes 300 also includes the Ampace battery management system, providing continuous protection against potential malfunctions for worry-free use. The innovative frame design strategically partitions core components, ensuring that the Andes 300 is not just powerful, but also safe and reliable for all your adventures.

Availability and Promotion

The Ampace Andes 300 will be launched on August 22 on both the official Ampace online store and Amazon store, with an official retail price of $249.99. From August 22 to September 19, Customers have the opportunity to secure a special early bird promotion of 20% off at $199.99 through the provided link.

About Ampace

Ampace Technology Limited (hereinafter referred to as "Ampace") stands as a globally acclaimed innovator in new energy technologies, committed to delivering green energy solutions with ultimate user experience to forge the world ahead and empower a better life. In 2024, EcoVadis, the premier global organization for sustainability assessments, has recognized Ampace with its prestigious Bronze Award.

In the realm of energy storage, e-mobility, power tools, vacuum cleaners, drones, and more, Ampace has established extensive strategic partnerships with industry leaders. The company is renowned for providing new energy products and services characterized by ultimate safety, reliability, performance, and user experience, serving over 35 million customers in 29 countries and regions worldwide.

