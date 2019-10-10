Groundbreaking Cannabis Europa Conference Convenes in New York on November 7

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite being world leaders in cannabis, American cannabis businesses and investors' profits are suffering due to the strict federal laws that specifically prohibit them exporting cannabis to Europe and Canada, both of which are prospering due to the changing laws and stances on medical cannabis.

According to Prohibitions Partners, the cannabis industry is currently driven by North American developments and trends in the US, accounting for 85% of total sales in 2019. However, the annual average growth rate in Europe is 89%, whereas North America lags behind at 23%.

European's leading medical cannabis conference, Cannabis Europa is coming to New York City on November 7, 2019 at the Metropolitan Club from 9:00am - 6:00pm. Known as being a catalyst for change, the event will provide an opportunity for American cannabis businesses and investors to interact with influential European leaders in science, policy and business and discuss the barriers, such as the federal laws, that prevent American businesses from capitalizing on the booming market.

Only a few months before medical cannabis was legalised in the UK, Cannabis Europa was first launched in May 2018 in London, with subsequent events in 2019 in both London and Paris. On November 5, 2019 there will be a networking event in Toronto. The conferences brought together international stakeholders, fresh perspectives on the regulatory landscape, groundbreaking scientific research, and stimulating discussion on technical and business barriers facing Europe.

Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer Alastair Moore said, "With the success of our previous conferences, our first event in New York signifies transatlantic cooperation. Despite being world leaders, the American cannabis industry's growth is impeded by regulation. Our goal is to provide valuable ways in which American businesses can capitalize and enter the growing European market."

Cannabis Europa in New York City will convene premier health experts, innovators, influencers, policy makers and investors who will provide insights on how American businesses can enter the European market.

Expert speakers include:

International issues - Transatlantic regulations: Lorenza Romanese , MD of the The European Industrial Hemp Association

, MD of the The European Industrial Hemp Association Infrastructure: Angus Whiteman , Director of Business Development at G4Si

, Director of Business Development at G4Si Partnerships - LPs, investors, entrepreneurs: Stephanie Von Staa, VP at Northern Swan

A number of leaders in the European Cannabis Market will give insight into various start- up ecosystems and investment opportunities for American businesses include:

Laure Bouguen, CEO of Ho Karan : a rapidly growing French cannabis skincare company

: a rapidly growing French cannabis skincare company Hannah Skingle , COO of Dragonfly Biosciences: leading over-the-counter CBD brand from The UK

, COO of Dragonfly Biosciences: leading over-the-counter CBD brand from The UK Melanie Goldsmith , CEO of Smith & Sinclair: American cannabis drinks and food company, now selling in The UK

About Cannabis Europa

The foremost arena to share knowledge and shape the future of medical cannabis in Europe.

Cannabis Europa is Europe's leading medical cannabis conference series with events across the continent. It is a thought leadership platform and an opportunity to connect with influential leaders in science, policy and business. Our team is focused on bringing groundbreaking and high-quality content, speakers and experiences to audiences in Europe and internationally.

