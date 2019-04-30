Groundbreaking Cannabis Leader Indus Holdings, Inc. Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

TORONTO and SALINAS, Calif., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Indus Holdings, Inc. (CSE: INDS) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that following its recently completed business combination with Salinas, California-based Indus Holding Company ("Indus"), the subordinate voting shares of the Company ("Subordinate Voting Shares") will commence trading on the Canadian Stock Exchange (the "CSE") effective at market open today, under the symbol INDS.

The move – one of the boldest yet for a company celebrated as much for its innovation as its award-winning cannabis products – follows a reverse takeover of the Company (formerly Toronto-based Mezzotin Minerals Inc.) by Indus (the "Transaction"). With the Transaction complete and the resulting issuer becoming a publicly traded enterprise, the company has again solidified its position as a market leader.

"This long-anticipated move to the Canadian Securities Exchange creates a world of opportunities for Indus to build upon our success in California and expand into new markets," says co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Robert Weakley. "Having access to additional capital will allow us to grow at a more rapid pace, furthering Indus' position in the cannabis industry."

Founded in 2014, Indus is a vertically integrated cannabis company with advanced production capabilities, including cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, brand sales & marketing, and distribution. The company's entry into Canada comes as it continues adding new products to a portfolio that already includes award-winning brands House Weed, The Original Pot Co., MOON, Acme, Beboe, Dixie Elixirs & Edibles, and Orchid Essentials. For further details of the Transaction and Indus, please refer to the CSE listing statement of the Company dated April 23, 2019, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT INDUS HOLDINGS, INC.

Indus Holdings, Inc. (CSE:INDS) is a vertically integrated cannabis company with world-class production capabilities, including cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, brand sales & marketing, and distribution. Founded in 2014 by hospitality veteran Robert Weakley and based in Salinas, California, Indus offers services supporting every step of the supply chain and an extensive portfolio of award-winning brands, including House Weed, Dixie, Moon, Beboe, Acme Elixirs, and The Original Pot Co. Indus Distribution, a division of Indus Holdings, Inc., is a leading distributor of cannabis products, servicing an extensive portfolio of brands and licensed retailers throughout California.

