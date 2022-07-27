Groundbreaking Ceremony - Community-Focused Senior Living in Clairemont

Frontier Management is Celebrating Clairemont's first new senior's care housing in 35 years

SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 11, 2022, a ceremony will be held to celebrate the groundbreaking of a senior living community - Clairemont's first in three and half decades! The Pavilion at Tecolote Canyon is a $36 million assisted living and memory care community which, once completed, will provide residential living and support for the daily needs of about 94 residents in the heart of the Clairemont neighborhood of San Diego.

Even before shovels strike the ground, The Pavilion at Tecolote Canyon is giving back by donating salvaged beams and lumber to the Freedom Ranch for Heroes, a project which gives veterans a place to learn new skills and enjoy the outdoors. The Pavilion seeks to invest in the neighborhood and help bring the community together. It's conveniently located just steps away from local restaurants and small businesses, and a short walk from several beautiful parks including Tecolote Canyon Natural Park and Nature Center. The building will be LEED certified and will feature both assisted living and memory care services.

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Thursday, August 11 at 4:30 PM at 3560 Mount Acadia Blvd, San Diego, CA 92111. It will include a traditional shovel ceremony and words from local developer John DeWald of RhodesMoore, LLC and Frontier Management CEO and partner in the development, Greg Roderick. John DeWald said, "It has been a long wait, but the Pavilion will be a great addition to this neighborhood and will allow seniors in the area an opportunity to remain in their community as they age." Greg Roderick stated, "Frontier Management is very excited about being a part of this beautiful community that will embrace the wonderful neighborhood and greater San Diego population with comprehensive services and our award winning and nationally recognized programs. We have carefully planned this community for over 7 years and to return to San Diego with such a lovely and dignified development is a life-long dream."

About Frontier Management:

With home offices in beautiful Portland, Oregon and sunny Dallas, Texas, Frontier Management provides guidance and ongoing support to senior living communities across the country. With more than 130 locations, Frontier is one of the largest senior housing operators in the United States. We're proud to be part of the thousands of lives of those who call our award-winning communities "Home." Learn more at frontiermgmt.com

About RhodesMoore:

RhodesMoore is focused on sustainable projects with untapped potential for development in both urban and rural settings. With extensive experience in concept development and management, architectural and community design, technical feasibility and community consensus building we bring a comprehensive approach and well-honed execution capabilities to potential development and redevelopment projects.

To RSVP, please contact:

Kathy Swann, Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer

[email protected]

