Groundbreaking Ceremony Launches New Modular Interim Housing at Testimonial Community Love Center in South Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollywood Handy Construction proudly announced the groundbreaking of the Testimonial Community Love Center's newest modular interim housing development in South Los Angeles, marking a major step forward in community-driven housing solutions for vulnerable residents. The event brought together partners, leadership, and supporters to celebrate a shared commitment to dignity, stability, and belonging for those experiencing homelessness.

A brief break in the morning rain created a symbolic moment of hope as attendees gathered outdoors at the project site. The ceremony underscored the Love Center's long-standing mission to serve neighbors in need through compassion, connection, and opportunity.

During her remarks, Alycia Belle, CEO of Hollywood Handy Construction, emphasized the power of collaboration in making this development possible. She recognized the dedication of project partners DNA Architecture + Design, Mandeville Modular Inc., Optimal Construction, and Brilliant Corners, noting that each organization played a crucial role in bringing the vision to reality. Belle also honored Ms. Cynthia Carter, Chief Operating Officer of the Testimonial Community Love Center, whose leadership has expanded the organization from 40 beds to nearly 300 since 1996. She described the new project as a continuation of the legacy established by founder Bishop Hackworth — a legacy rooted in faith, healing, and service.

Representing the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, Charles Quint, Mental Health Program Manager II, highlighted the importance of supportive housing as a foundation for community wellness and long-term recovery.

The new interim housing site will provide 40 beds of non-congregate supportive housing for individuals experiencing homelessness and mental health challenges. The development features modular prefabricated construction to accelerate delivery and reduce neighborhood disruption. A trauma-informed design integrates private living spaces with outdoor community areas to promote comfort, safety, and meaningful social interaction. Brilliant Corners is serving as construction project manager through development and delivery.

The project is funded through California's Behavioral Health Bridge Housing (BHBH) initiative, which expands interim housing paired with enhanced supportive services. Construction is now underway, with completion anticipated in 2026.

About Hollywood Handy Construction

Hollywood Handy Construction is a certified woman-owned General B Contractor based in Los Angeles, specializing in commercial construction, tenant improvements, and community-impact projects throughout California. With a mission to build environments that elevate safety, innovation, and social good, the company partners with public and private organizations to deliver high-quality, community-centered spaces. Learn more at www.hollywoodhandy.com.

