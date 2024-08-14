Groundbreaking Ceremony of New Production, R&D, and Logistics Base of Oriental Yuhong in Houston & Launch Ceremony of Its New Journey of Globalization

BEIJING, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At 9:30 a.m. on August 9 (Local Time in Houston), the groundbreaking ceremony of the new production, R&D, and logistics base of Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co., Ltd. (hereafter referred to as the "Oriental Yuhong") in Houston as well as the launch ceremony of the company's new journey of globalization were held in Prairie View, Texas, United States. Nearly 100 government officials, partners, and community representatives from Prairie View, Prairie View A&M University, Small Business Development Center, LyondellBasell Industries, Exxon Mobil Corporation, KraussMaffei Company Limited, BASF, Powers Brown Architecture, and so on, attended the event to witness this milestone moment.

At the ceremony site

The project site for the new production, R&D, and logistics base in Houston is located in the Industrial Park of Prairie View. The phase I project includes the construction of production lines for thermoplastic polyolefins (TPO) waterproof membranes and a North American R&D center, which is expected to be completed in 2025 and create about 100 jobs for local communities. The phase II project will focus on the construction of production lines and plants for thermal insulation, sand powder, and pipelines to expand capacity and business scope. After the project is completed and put into operation, Oriental Yuhong will further focus on the manufacturing of waterproof materials and mortar powder, explore the development of sales channels, and join hands with partners to create a new chapter of win-win cooperation.

At the event site, Mr. Liu Bin, Vice Board Chairman of Oriental Yuhong, delivered a speech, in which he extended a warm welcome and heartfelt thanks to the guests and partners present. He stressed that the company chose to build the new base in Houston for its strong industrial foundation, advantageous geographical location, and open investment environment. It is also an important measure for Oriental Yuhong to promote its globalization. With the continuous deepening and promotion of its globalization strategy, Oriental Yuhong will keep strengthening value shaping, advancing scientific research and technology, and making every effort to provide greater service value and better service experience for customers in North America and even the world by actively exploring high-quality, globalized development paths.

Mr. Li Jianjun, General Manager of the North America Branch of Oriental Yuhong, said, "TPO is one of the most widely used waterproof roofing materials in the industrial and commercial building sector, making its significance clear and undeniable. In recent years, the demand in the construction materials market in North America and the world has been strong, providing a broad market space and considerable growth opportunities for the application and development of TPO. This is why we are very optimistic and confident in this project. The new base is not only the first industrial park built by Oriental Yuhong in North America but also a beginning for the company to embark on a new journey of globalization. In the future, we will continue to ramp up our efforts and refine our layout to achieve more stable and sustainable development goals."

In addition, Mayor Ronald Leverett of Prairie View expressed gratitude to Oriental Yuhong. He pointed out that Oriental Yuhong's choice to build the new base in Prairie View shows its firm confidence in the city's future development prospects. It is also indicated that the construction and development of the project will bring great development opportunities and space for the community and Waller County, especially the Prairie View region.

Greg Zenner, Polymer Business Manager of LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., said that there is a deep foundation and broad space for cooperation between LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. and Oriental Yuhong. It is hoped that based on successful cooperation results and experience, both sides can take this opportunity to jointly expand the international market and achieve complementary advantages and mutual benefits.

Aaron Gordon, North American Sales Director of KraussMaffei, said in his speech that since the first TPO production line of Oriental Yuhong was completed and put into operation in 2009, KraussMaffei has always maintained a good cooperative relationship with the company. He expressed the hope that in the future, they can leverage the relationship as a link to further deepen cooperation and jointly promote high-quality development of business in North America and around the world.

Bruce Walck, President of Powers Brown Architecture, also addressed, noting, "The establishment of the new base is a move to go with the trend and effectively alleviate the urgent needs of the market. I firmly believe that Oriental Yuhong will be able to rapidly expand the market share of TPO in Prairie View and the United States and achieve extensive and sustainable application and growth."

In recent years, Oriental Yuhong has actively seized new opportunities for international development and explored new paths for global development under the guidance of a globalized strategy. It has successively established long-term and stable partnerships with excellent raw material and equipment suppliers worldwide, such as LyondellBasell Industries, Exxon Mobil Corporation, KraussMaffei, BASF, Dow, and Celanese, while taking various effective measures, like participating in various overseas engineering projects and setting up overseas localization teams, to keep accelerating the process of its globalization. Up to now, the products and services of Oriental Yuhong have been exported to 141 countries and regions, such as Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, and Indonesia. While continuously enhancing the international popularity and influence of the brand, Oriental Yuhong is fully showcasing its professional strength and steadfast belief to the world with a momentum of vigorous growth.

The successful holding of the groundbreaking ceremony and the launch ceremony heralded Oriental Yuhong's commitment to high-quality international development and unveiled the scratch line of a broad journey to explore a new growth curve. Moreover, this marked an important step in realizing the company's vision "to be the most valuable global enterprise in the construction materials industry", fully demonstrating its remarkable breakthrough in further promoting the globalization-oriented development strategy. Looking into the future, Oriental Yuhong will take this opportunity to consolidate its foundation of overseas development, cultivate overseas competitive advantages, and expand the overseas development space. The company aims to accelerate the formation of a dual-driven model that integrates the domestic market with a global layout, joining forces with like-minded partners to jointly embrace an exciting new beginning to showcase the brilliance of China's construction materials industry to the world!

