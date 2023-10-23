GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY PLANNED FOR SOUTH FLORIDA AUTISM CENTER ON WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 25TH

HIALEAH, Fla., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The long anticipated groundbreaking ceremony for what will be the "one stop shop" for children, adults and families with autism is set to take place this Wednesday October 25, 2023 at 11 AM. The new South Florida Autism Center is set to be constructed at 3751 West 108th Street, Hialeah, FL 33018, and will be located next to the South Florida Autism Charter School, which provides K-12 & Adult Schooling for those on the Autism Spectrum in the South Florida Region.

Friends of South Florida Autism and its Board of Directors would like to invite the media & those who wish to be part of this long-waited day, alongside our prominent members of our community, to attend the event. Some of our dignitaries who will be on hand include from the city of Hialeah, Mayor Esteban "Steve" Bovo, President of the City Council Mónica Peréz, Vice President of the City Council Jacqueline García-Roves and Councilwoman Vivian Casals-Muñoz, along with Miami-Dade College Public Relations Director Soraya Ramírez and Miami-Dade Commissioners Raquel Regalado (District 7) & Kionne McGhee (District 9.)

The South Florida Autism Center will be a facility that will provide services for all of South Florida, including Child Care, Early Intervention Programs, A Therapy Clinic, A Gym for the whole family, Swimming Programs, Recreational and Vocational Services for Adults (With training for jobs and job placement) and much more.

Friends of South Florida Autism provides support to South Florida Autism Center, South Florida Autism Charter Schools, and The Villages of South Florida Autism, so they can fulfill their missions of assisting individuals diagnosed with Autism who reside in South Florida. To learn more visit http://friendsofsfa.org.

