Groundbreaking Clinical Study Shows BedJet Bed Climate Device As A Highly Effective Method For Improving Sleep Quality

The study, titled The Efficacy of the BedJet Climate System® for Peri-Menopausal Night Sweat and Hot Flash Symptoms and Corresponding Impact on Sleep was published in the scientific journal Menopause: The Journal of The North American Menopause Society .

The study evaluated the effectiveness of the BedJet System in a population of 46 peri-menopausal and menopausal women experiencing hot flashes and sleep disturbances. Subjects used the BedJet System for at least three weeks. The study's primary results included:

94% of participants reported improved sleep

89% of participants reported improved daytime function

85% of participants reported reduced hot flashes and night sweats

Dr. Johnson said that the BedJet is an effective alternative for women seeking relief from sleep disturbances due to hot flashes. Mark Aramli, founder and inventor of BedJet, said: "We've known from speaking to our customers that the BedJet has found great success in the menopausal community. It's exciting to see that the results of this study confirms the overwhelming anecdotal feedback we hear from BedJet owners every day."

ABOUT BLUESLEEP®: BlueSleep is a sleep and wellness company founded by award-winning head and neck surgeon, Dr. Jordan Stern. Dr. Stern has 25 years of clinical experience and has contributed to over 100 publications and presentations. For more information visit https://www.bluesleep.com/ .

ABOUT SOUTH SHORE WOMEN'S HEALTH: South Shore Women's Health provides comprehensive Gynecologic, Pregnancy, and Well Woman Care services on Boston's South Shore, with offices in Weymouth, Whitman, and Plymouth. For more information, visit https://southshorewomenshealth.com/

ABOUT BEDJET LLC: BedJet is a sleep technology that launched the groundbreaking BedJet cooling, heating and climate comfort system made just for beds. BedJet is re-inventing the sleep experience with advanced technology and proven medical sleep science. Based in Newport, R.I., the company was founded in 2013 by inventor and former NASA engineer Mark Aramli. For more information, visit www.bedjet.com .

SOURCE BedJet

Related Links

www.bedjet.com

