Groundbreaking Da Vinci Immersive Art Experience Makes U.S. Debut This November at South Florida PBS Studios

Da Vinci Immersive Art Experience makes U.S. debut Nov. 2 at South Florida PBS Studios.

Transporting attendees back to Renaissance Italy, this innovative experience offers a rare opportunity to step inside the mind of one of history's greatest geniuses. Visitors won't just observe da Vinci's works – they will experience them. Utilizing immersive floor-to-ceiling projections, interactive technology, and AI, Da Vinci – An Immersive Art Experience combines art, science, engineering, and technology to showcase over 50 iconic works, including The Madonna Litta, Virgin of the Rocks, The Baptism of Christ, The Vitruvian Man, and da Vinci's visionary flying machines.

An experience unlike any other visitors can expect:

Immersive projections that transform da Vinci's paintings and notebooks into vibrant, interactive displays.





An educational curriculum in science, art, mathematics, social studies, and language arts for grades 3-12, designed to complement classroom learning and inspire students through da Vinci's work.





Multimedia installations that delve into da Vinci's genius, covering his groundbreaking work in art, science, and engineering.





Interactive displays powered by AI, allowing guests to explore how da Vinci's innovations have influenced today's technology.

Produced by Phoenix Immersive Ltd with concept and design created by internationally acclaimed design studio flora&faunavisions GmbH and music by renowned UK DJ SASHA, this multisensory journey will fully immerse visitors in the genius of da Vinci. The exhibition also features an original script by acclaimed writer Dan Cadan, offering fresh insights into the Renaissance Master's thought process.

"Da Vinci: An Immersive Art Experience is more than an exhibition; it is an invitation to engage with one of the greatest minds in human history. This is a chance for our community to witness the visionary da Vinci up close, and we are thrilled to host its U.S. debut," remarked Dolores Fernandez Alonso, President & CEO at South Florida PBS.

"Phoenix Immersive is excited to be partnering with South Florida PBS to launch this incredible show into the US market. The vision of SFPBS to utilize immersive art to reach wider audiences in the long term, as well as to integrate the show into the curriculum and learning of the local community, is as inspiring and forward thinking as Leonardo himself." Bert Van der Ryd, Managing Director, Phoenix Immersive.

Do not miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to immerse yourself in the extraordinary world of Leonardo da Vinci.

Tickets are on sale now at: PBSDaVinci.org

For media inquiries, press materials, or to schedule interviews with curators and exhibit designers, please contact: Jeneissy Azcuy

About South Florida PBS:

South Florida PBS is Florida's largest public media company, including Public Broadcasting stations WXEL-TV, serving the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast and WPBT2, serving Miami-Dade and Broward counties, and the Health Channel, the only 24/7 channel dedicated to health in the nation. South Florida PBS connects organizations and institutions across our region and preserves South Florida's history. Leading the way in this global society, South Florida PBS is committed to creating and presenting award-winning programs focused on kids, education, arts and culture, health, environment, science, and civic engagement. For more information, visit https://www.southfloridapbs.org/ .

