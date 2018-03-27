Groundbreaking Decentralized Fighting Game HyperDragons Goes Live on Blockchain

While the game allows users to collect, breed, and trade digital dragons by generating smart contracts on blockchain, as they may have experienced in CryptoKitties, HyperDragon also introduces a real competitive gaming experience. It is not only an incubator or marketplace of digital collectibles but also a battlefield which enables players to train their virtual dragons and compete through online battles.

The game is based on Ethereum and integrates features of pet collecting games with role playing games as well as interactive action games.

"We are very excited to launch HyperDragons, a new milestone for the online games industry. It is a real game which leverages blockchain technology while not compromising on players' gaming experience," said Yi Yi, Co-Founder and Marketing Head of HyperDragons. "We believe the blockchain technology will unlock potentials of the online games industry, and the integration of battle elements in gaming is a great way to enhance the player experience of decentralized gaming applications."

A fantastic battlefield on blockchain

HyperDragons brings an exciting gaming experience to players. It uses Ethereum ERC-721 non-fungible tokens to create unique virtual dragons that players can trade. Players use ether to buy dragons and exchange with each other. Each virtual dragon in the game has its own fighting abilities, which are determined by three factors: the dragon's skills, glory, and hit points. A player can send his or her dragon to participate in fighting competitions to prove its glory and worth on the battlefield.

The blockchain-powered game will also collaborate with brands to provide a series of online brand-sponsored championships and tournaments. The winner in the competition will be rewarded with bonuses and a distinctive glory. By wearing the glory, the fighting abilities of the winner's dragon will be enhanced, and it will have even more chances to climb to the top of the ladder.

HyperDragons also provides a prediction game to all players. Every player, even those who do not own a dragon, can guess at the winner of fighting competitions. By executing smart contracts on blockchain, the bonus will be awarded to players who most accurately predict the winning dragon.

An exciting journey to raise a winning warrior dragon

The most exciting part of the game is that there are many ways for players to improve a dragon's fighting abilities. Apart from participating in competitions to train a dragon and increase its skills, one of the more straightforward methods is breeding dragons. If a dragon happens to "mate" with a highly skilled dragon, the offspring will have a high likelihood to inherit advanced skills.

Furthermore, a feature has been designed to make HyperDragons compatible with CryptoKitties. A dragon's abilities can be enhanced by "eating cats" and adsorbing CryptoKitties' attributes. In this case, the game can synchronize CryptoKitties that the dragon's owner holds, and then reward the owner with an empowered dragon, which may be able to obtain special glory in competition to climb up the ladder rankings.

An amazing beginning to unlocking the vast potential of blockchain game

"We see many game developers integrating blockchain technology into gaming by using cryptocurrency to reward in-game achievements. We hope to make a difference," said Yi Yi. "We believe blockchain could also be used as a data structure to store gameplay and executable elements of the game program. We are implementing blockchain technology to create a more exciting, engaging, and competitive gaming experience, and ultimately great quality content for users."

The HyperDragons team is a multi-national and multi-cultural group of creative and productive game developers with proven track records. The whole team shares the core value of creating quality game products and continually embracing cutting-edge technology.

