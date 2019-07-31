Groundbreaking DIABETESpredict® - Predictive Genetic Test for Diabetes Now Available in the US

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Medical Laboratory Services is now offering the revolutionary DIABETESpredict® test to the US, expected to mark a new era in diabetes prevention and care. The first ever predictive genetic test for type 2 diabetes, it evaluates the risk of the disease onset by examining individual genetic profiles. Originally introduced in Europe and in Mexico, the test was developed by the European company, Patia in collaboration with world leading doctors and scientists in an effort to lessen the impact of the global pandemic that diabetes is today.

Dr. Mirella Zulueta, medical director at Patia

Test results of DIABETESpredict® reveal whether a patient is at a high, medium or low risk of suffering from type 2 diabetes. From a simple buccal swab or a blood sample, the DNA sequence of 16 single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) is determined through a high performance genotyping platform at Premier Medical Laboratory. Once that data is gathered, Patia's proprietary mathematical algorithm offers a risk score. In addition, the DIABETESpredict® results report provides individualized diet, exercise and lifestyle recommendations informed by the genetic profile detected in each person. This information may support doctors in anticipating monitoring routines and lifestyle interventions to prevent type 2 diabetes, as well as in creating customized plans for newly diagnosed diabetics that could save their lives.

"No two diabetics are the same, that's why, after rigorous analysis, we offer customized lifestyle recommendations to make DIABETESpredict® as effective as possible for each unique person," states Dr. Mirella Zulueta, medical director at Patia. "Patia has analyzed in detail the results of the largest scientific studies and meta-analyses of the human genome in diabetics. Altogether such studies collected information from more than 110,000 diabetic and non-diabetic people to identify the genetic variants most associated with Type 2 diabetes."

DIABETESpredict® analyzes 16 SNPs in 16 genes, associated with type 2 diabetes risk in a variety of ethnicities, including Caucasian, Latin American, African and Asian populations with high specificity and sensitivity. Once the customized recommendations are created for each patient, DIABETESpredict® also offers integrated wearable pedometers, smartphone, and web-based apps and games to aid patients in their treatment plan and to help ensure that they stay on track.

