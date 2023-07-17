Groundbreaking Docu-Series "REMEDY" Provides Solutions for Vaccine Damage

Ty and Charlene Bollinger, part of the Disinformation Dozen purposely censored by the DHS, and two of the most heavily censored individuals on the planet, break their silence to reveal life changing solutions for healing vaccine injuries

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Charlene and Ty Bollinger, renowned healthcare freedom advocates, filmmakers, and founders of the widely acclaimed website "The Truth About Cancer" are set to release their latest project, the highly anticipated docu-series titled "REMEDY," on July 26th. The Bollingers, whose work has reached millions worldwide, including their New York Times bestselling book "The Truth About Cancer," aim to provide life-saving knowledge, real hope, and tangible remedies for individuals who have suffered vaccine damage resulting from the CDC's recommended shots.

"REMEDY" goes beyond the realm of COVID-19 vaccines, addressing the broader spectrum of vaccines listed on the CDC's schedule. By offering a beacon of truth and empowerment, the docu-series seeks to support and guide individuals who have endured vaccine-related injuries, shedding light on their experiences and providing practical solutions.

Charlene and Ty Bollinger have been at the forefront of challenging the mainstream narrative on health, cancer treatments, and vaccines. As dedicated healthcare freedom activists, their commitment to empowering individuals and exposing the hidden realities has only grown stronger, leading them to create "REMEDY" as a powerful resource for those seeking knowledge and solutions.

With their expertise in compelling storytelling, the Bollingers have assembled a diverse group of doctors, scientists, and health experts to contribute their invaluable insights to "REMEDY." Included in this docu-series is Robert F. Kennedy Jr, Dr. Joseph Mercola, Dr. Peter McCoullough, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Dr. Larry Palevesky, and Dr. Omar Hamada. This extensive collaboration guarantees a comprehensive exploration of vaccine risks, medical fraud, and effective remedies, offering viewers a profound understanding of the complex issues surrounding vaccine damage.

"REMEDY" will premiere on July 26th, with eight episodes available for free to the public. This docu-series serves as an indispensable guide for those searching for truth, hope, and practical solutions in the face of vaccine-related injuries. For more information, updates, and to join the conversation, please visit the official website and follow the hashtag #REMEDY on social media.

