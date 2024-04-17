Groundbreaking Documentary "Queen of New York" Wins Silver in the 2024 New York Festivals TV & Film Awards

göt2b is proud to announce its Silver Award win for the Documentary: Community Portraits category in the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards

STAMFORD, Conn., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Festivals TV & Film Awards has announced their 2024 winners and göt2b®, a leading hair color and styling brand in North America, is proud to share its Silver Award win in the Documentary: Community Portraits category for "Queen of New York." göt2b® partnered with equalpride to bring this film about drag queen and LGTBQIA+ activist Marti Cummings's historic story to the public. "Queen of New York" debuted for free yesterday, April 15th, on both the Advocate Channel and Advocate Channel App.

Directed by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Emma Fidel, (who makes her feature directorial debut), "Queen of New York" documents television personality, activist, and beloved drag queen Marti Cummings' (they/them) groundbreaking attempt to become New York City's (NYC) first nonbinary council member. A first-time candidate in one of NYC's most competitive district races, Cummings' history-making 2021 campaign united queer activists and allies throughout New York and beyond. The film features a fierce array of Cummings' supporters, most notably, superstar Billy Porter who narrates the trailer , Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, comedian Ilana Glazer, and nearly two dozen of NYC's top drag queens.

göt2b® announced that it had signed on as financier-producer of "Queen of New York" prior to the movie's world premiere at NewFest's New York Centerpiece. göt2b®'s role in bringing this documentary to life reflects the brand's continued commitment to fostering safe spaces and providing platforms for creativity and self-expression for members of the LGBTQIA+ and drag communities. The brand's bold and expressive hair color and styling products are designed for people who want to express their individuality without limits and be whoever they want to be.

"Göt2b® is honored to accept the Silver Award in the Documentary category for 'Queen of New York'. Göt2b® has a long legacy of partnering with those who share in our mission to foster safe spaces, especially within the LGBTQIA+ community, and we're honored to be at the forefront of this inspirational film. We hope this win brings more eyes to this incredible film and inspires audiences for years to come." said Sarah Stellate, Brand Manager, göt2b® Color and Styling.

New York Festivals TV & Film Awards honors content in all lengths and forms from over 50 countries. Embracing all aspects of the Television and Film industries, categories mirror today's global trends and encourage the next generation of story-tellers by recognizing innovators in our 14 Category Groups: News Programs, News Reports/Features, Sports Programs, Documentary, Entertainment Programs, Entertainment Specials, Program Crafts, Promotions/Station IDs & Opens, Promo/ID & Open Crafts, Streaming, Student, Films, Corporate Image, and Film Crafts. Winners were announced at the 2024 Storytellers Gala virtual ceremony on April 16th.

"Queen of New York" is currently available to stream for free on the Advocate Channel through June 30th, 2024. Audiences can download the Advocate Channel App for their mobile phone and favorite streaming device from platforms like the Apple Store , Google Play , Roku , Apple TV , Fire TV, and Google TV .

To get additional information or updates about "Queen of New York" please visit queenofnyfilm.com or Advocate Channel. For information about göt2b®, please visit got2b.us.

About Henkel in North America

Henkel's portfolio of well-known brands in North America includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales close to 6.6 billion US dollars (6 billion euros) in 2023, North America accounts for 28 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs around 8,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com and on Twitter @Henkel_NA .

