Groundbreaking Efficiency Program Expands in the Midwest Region

DENVER, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For over a decade, Power TakeOff has been shaking up the energy efficiency industry, more recently with the innovative Virtual Commissioning (VCx™) Program. The ultimate win-win proposition, the VCx™ Program identifies and implements operational-focused efficiency improvements with no cost to its participants. Now, more small- and medium-sized businesses and public institutions have access to these savings than ever before thanks to two new partnerships. Power TakeOff is expanding the VCx™ Program to two major, investor-owned electric and gas utilities in the Midwest.

Using newly available interval meter data, the VCx™ Program remotely identifies and crafts personalized, site-specific energy efficiency recommendations. Each commissioning opportunity is individually reviewed with the targeted prospect, who is educated on operational improvements specific to their energy needs.

The virtual nature of the VCx™ Program has proven especially valuable during the COVID-19 pandemic. Because no on-site visits are necessary, the VCx™ Program can be implemented while social distancing restrictions continue. There are no enrollment forms or financial commitments either, so participation is as easy as it is effective; to-date, the team has helped local businesses and schools save over 13,000,000 kWh (or more than $1,000,000) during Stay-At-Home and Safer-At-Home orders. To learn more about Power TakeOff's impact during COVID-19, visit our blog.

Power TakeOff is an industry leader in the creation of non-residential utility data products, services and efficiency programs. Since 2007, Power TakeOff has specialized in Energy Intelligence Software, specifically using advanced analytics to simplify vast amounts of data produced by utilities and buildings into personalized, custom energy efficiency recommendations, and M&V 2.0 / NMEC statistical saving results. Utility leaders across the U.S. and Canada rely on Power TakeOff to transform complex, non-residential engagement challenges into solutions that deliver exceptional customer experiences and results, while increasing utility revenue, meeting efficiency goals, and reducing GHG emissions. Power TakeOff is also known for pioneering the award-winning Virtual Commissioning™ program (VCx™), providing customer engagement to SMBs for simple, energy-efficient solutions.

