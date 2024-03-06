Groundbreaking Event: U-Haul Prepares for New Manheim Facility

MANHEIM, Pa., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® will break ground on Thursday, March 7, for its newest retail and self-storage facility in Pennsylvania at 1985 State Road in Manheim.

Residents, city officials and media are invited to the event from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be giveaways and remarks from Lancaster Chamber of Commerce and U-Haul officials.

"This site was part of the Landis Farm and has easy access to Route 283 and State Road," said Jeff Levengood, U-Haul Owners Representative for Northeastern Pennsylvania. "This community is growing. There are new housing projects everywhere. Being located near the newly constructed Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center is important and convenient for our customers."

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lancaster is scheduled to open in 2025.

The proposed three-story facility will include 1,295 indoor climate-controlled self-storage rooms with high-tech security features at affordable price points. A warehouse for U-Box® mobile storage containers will also be constructed on the 13.33-acre property.

Customers will also have access to truck and trailer sharing services; moving supplies; an enclosed load/unload area to shield customers from the weather; U-Haul Remote 24/7® access; and more.

Download the U-Haul app or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

U-Haul intends to hire 20 Team Members to staff the new store when it is ready. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the Manheim community. U-Haul, honored as a Best for Vets leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

"We're excited to expand our reach in Lancaster County," said Kurt Hoffman, U-Haul Company of Harrisburg president. "We take pride in providing trusted moving and self-storage products that everyone needs. This project will help us meet customer demand, and I'm confident our customers will be very impressed with the finished result."

U-Haul continues to benefit the environment through its shared-use business model. Truck and trailer sharing enables communities to share moving equipment so that families and individuals don't need to own large-capacity vehicles to transfer belongings. Sustainability initiatives like U-Haul Adaptive Reuse (the preserving and repurposing of existing buildings for new stores), truck modifications to improve fuel economy, and plastic Ready-To-Go Boxes® that are shared hundreds of times before being recycled are among the many ways U-Haul promotes green business. U-Box Load Share, the Company's latest sustainability program, was just named the 2023 Best in Biz gold winner for the Most Environmentally Friendly Service of the Year.

About U-HAUL

Founded in 1945, U-Haul is the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers with more than 23,000 rental locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. The enhanced U-Haul app makes it easier for customers to use U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 to access trucks anytime through the self-dispatch and self-return options on their smartphones through our patented Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 192,200 trucks, 138,500 trailers and 44,500 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America with 967,000 rentable units and 83.3 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the top retailer of propane in the U.S. and the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. Get the U-Haul app from the App Store or Google Play.

