GROUNDBREAKING FILM EXPLORING THE COMPLEX LEGACY OF PLAINS, GEORGIA - AND ITS MOST FAMOUS RESIDENT JIMMY CARTER - SET TO PREMIERE ON GEORGIA PUBLIC BROADCASTING SEPTEMBER 23

"Plainspoken" Commemorates the 100th Birthday of the 39th President of the United States

ATLANTA, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Public Broadcasting and PBS.org are proud to announce the world premiere of Plainspoken, a poignant and thought-provoking film directed by first-time filmmaker Andrew Greer. The film will premiere on broadcast television throughout the state of Georgia and streaming around the world on September 23, 2024, offering an in-depth exploration of Plains, Georgia's dual legacy—one of deep historical significance and ongoing conversations about race and class.

With a population of just over 700 people, Plains is known for its traditional Southern values of family and farming. The town is also famous as the birthplace and lifelong home of the 39th President of the United States, Jimmy Carter, and his wife, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter. Known affectionately by locals as "Mister Jimmy" and "Ms. Rosalynn," the Carters have dedicated their post-presidential lives to advocating for human rights and global peace from their rural haven. However, this charming rural whistlestop is also a place marked by a troubled history of racial segregation and division.

In his directorial debut, Greer, a resident of Plains, brings a uniquely personal perspective to this story. Through a compelling narrative and cinematic visuals, the film reveals how the town's social fabric has been influenced by its Deep South past, from the era of racial segregation and prejudiced church policies to the evolving dynamics of a community deeply impacted by the Carters' progressive stance on civil rights.

"The story of Plains is a reflection of broader American themes of race, politics, and morality," says Greer. "Through this film, I hope to offer viewers an authentic and nuanced portrayal of a community that embodies both profound historical achievements and ongoing struggles."

"In many ways, GPB serves as Georgia's storyteller by presenting content that engages our audiences and encourages a deeper look into our communities and the lives of Georgians," said GPB CEO Bert Wesley Huffman. "Plainspoken is an important tool in learning more about the life of former President Jimmy Carter and the place he calls home."

The film will be available for streaming on GPB.org, PBS.org , and the PBS Video App, following its broadcast debut. More information is available at www.plainspokenfilm.com

