Groundbreaking for Prosperity. New Mixed-Use Development With Luxury Condos in North Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prosperity project is currently slated to include 87 luxury condo units, consisting of a mix of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom units. There will also be around 9,000 square feet of retail/office space on the ground floor. The 3.2-acre site is at the corner of Benfield Road and Summer Creek Lane, near the Highland Creek neighborhood.

"This area is growing in popularity, due to the central location between uptown and the University. We are excited to offer new construction with quality finishes and amenities, all without the price tag that prices so many out," David Hoffman, President, David Hoffman Realty said.

The developer, Greenstone Group, led by John Wagener and Ann Festa, is no stranger to luxury. "They are the team behind the 41-story Park Plaza in Atlanta, one of the tallest buildings with residents like Oprah and Elton John," Hoffman said.

Plans call for a mix of two studio, 29 one-bedroom, 47 two-bedroom, and nine three-bedroom units across four stories. Both traditional and industrial style units will be offered.Charlotte-based David Hoffman Realty New Homes is handling the sales and marketing for Prosperity. Hoffman anticipates the project will appeal to a wide range of clientele, from both young professionals to empty nesters.

The studio and one-bedroom one-bath condos will be about 981 square feet priced around $295,000. The two-bedroom units will include 1,339 square feet and two bathrooms, with an anticipated price of about $359,000, and the three-bedroom condos will have 1,667 square feet, two bathrooms, at a price point of $450,000.

All units will feature high-end finishes such as quartz countertops, marble tiling, and rain shower heads in the bathrooms, in-wall electric fireplaces, 10-foot ceilings, and secure entrances. Building amenities will include storage units in the garage area, a fitness center, a conference room, a gathering room, barbecue stations, and a fire pit, a pool with a Baja shelf, and a secure dog park.

The building will be constructed with precast concrete, cutting down on the construction time. Wagener anticipates the project will be completed 15 to 18 months after construction begins. He pegs the development and improvement costs at between $20 million and $25 million.

Our partners in the project include Matthews Construction Co. of Conover, general contractor; Atlanta-based TSW, architect; and Raleigh-based Kimley-Horn, a civil engineer.

Groundbreaking is Thursday 10/14/2021 at 1:00 pm. The public is welcome.

