Groundbreaking Global Leaders The Right Honourable Dame Jacinda Ardern Former Prime Minister of New Zealand and Sanna Marin Former Prime Minister of Finland to make Western Canadian Debut at Energy Disruptors: UNITE, in Calgary, Alberta, October 1-2, 2024

Respectively elected as the youngest female heads of government, Ardern and Marin to discuss geopolitics, climate action, and gender equality

CALGARY, AB, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The Right Honourable Dame Jacinda Ardern, former Prime Minister of New Zealand, and Sanna Marin, former Prime Minister of Finland, will be visiting Canada for their first respective public appearances in Calgary, Alberta, as speakers at Energy Disruptors: UNITE, October 1 & 2, 2024. Both leaders made history as the youngest female heads of government at the time they were respectively elected, Ardern (elected in 2017 at age 37) and Marin (elected in 2019 at age 34), and earned international attention for progressive leadership, especially in their ambitious climate policies.

The Right Honourable Dame Jacinda Ardern, Former Prime Minister of New Zealand, to attend Energy Disruptors: UNITE, October 1 & 2, 2024, in Calgary, Alberta. Photo Credit: Jane Ussher. (CNW Group/Energy Disruptors: UNITE) Sanna Marin, Former Prime Minister of Finland, to attend Energy Disruptors: UNITE, October 1 & 2, 2024, in Calgary, Alberta. Photo Credit: Jukka Pekka Flander. (CNW Group/Energy Disruptors: UNITE)

Energy Disruptors: UNITE will take place October 1 & 2, 2024 in Calgary, Alberta at the newly expanded BMO Centre on Stampede Park. More than 3,000 delegates are expected to attend the event, which was recently named Canada's Best Conference (2019 and 2023, Canadian Event Awards) with the Best Conference Program (2020, International Live Events Association (ILEA). In addition to Ardern and Marin, 2024 speakers already announced include world-renowned trends and transformation expert Tom Goodwin, New York Times bestselling author Dan Gardner, and General Fusion CEO Greg Twinney with a roster growing weekly. Past speakers include Malcolm Gladwell, Sir Richard Branson, Erin Brockovich, and Adam Grant. The growing line-up can be found here .

Founded with the audacious goal of uniting the world's boldest trailblazers to 'shake things up for good', Energy Disruptors is now the fastest-growing energy summit in the world, attracting industry leaders and innovators, entrepreneurs, and futurists from the entire energy spectrum and beyond. Organizers Graeme Edge, Michelle Edge, Holly Ransom, and Rachel Maxwell debuted the conference in 2018 to boldly address the opportunities and challenges presented by the energy transition, challenge assumptions, facilitate connections with unlike minds, and empower delegates to lead with creativity and courage.

"We search the world to deliver a lineup of speakers who are shattering norms, igniting positive transformations, and leading change. This announcement certainly meets that mandate," said Holly Ransom, Co-Founder & Curator.

"I think it's very telling that these two extraordinary global leaders chose the Energy Disruptors: UNITE Summit for their first appearances in Western Canada," said Graeme Edge, Co-Founder & CEO. "It demonstrates their commitment to climate action, global cooperation, and eagerness to connect with the people pushing for positive change. We're honoured to present these two game-changing leaders, and look forward to the insights they'll bring to the table."

Sanna Marin will appear on day one, October 1, 2024, and The Rt. Hon. Dame Jacinda Ardern will appear on day two, October 2, 2024. Each will participate in a Q&A with Energy Disruptors Co-Founder & Curator Holly Ransom as well as a panel discussion.

ABOUT THE RT. HON. DAME JACINDA ARDERN

The Right Honourable Dame Jacinda Ardern became the Prime Minister of New Zealand at just 37 years of age. During her time in office, she faced the challenges of a live-streamed domestic terror attack against New Zealand's Muslim community, a volcanic eruption, and the COVID-19 pandemic. Ms. Ardern's focus on people, kindness, and what she has called "pragmatic idealism" saw New Zealand achieve some of the lowest losses of life experienced by any developed nation through the pandemic, the ban of military-style semi-automatic weapons in her country, and the creation of the Christchurch Call to eliminate violent extremism online, which Ms. Ardern continues to hold the role of Special Envoy.



Ms. Ardern is a champion of women's empowerment. While in office, New Zealand reached 50 percent representation of women in parliament, and on government-appointed boards. She decriminalized abortion, improved pay equity laws, and extended paid parental leave to 6 months – all while being only the second woman in the world to have a baby while leading her country.



Ms. Ardern is a passionate advocate of climate action and is a board member of The Earthshot Prize, focusing on solutions to climate change and environmental issues. She is also an Arnhold Distinguished Fellow, Conservation International, where she is advocating for climate action and better treatment of the environment.

ABOUT SANNA MARIN

In 2019, former Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin made history as the youngest Prime Minister in the world, serving until 2023. Marin's government has been considered one of the most successful in handling the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in terms of lost lives and economic damage caused.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Marin led her country through the most swift NATO accession process in the whole history of the alliance.

In addition to the two historical challenges, Marin's government passed many progressive reforms in Finland, including the world's most ambitious climate laws aiming for carbon neutrality by 2035, family leave reform sharing paid leave with both parents equally as well as major reforms improving healthcare, education and human rights. Marin is currently a strategic advisor for the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change.

Tickets for Energy Disruptors: UNITE 2024 are available now at www.energydisruptors.com , at early bird rates.

About Energy Disruptors: UNITE

The Energy Disruptors: UNITE Summit (EDU) was founded in 2017 by Graeme Edge, Michelle Edge, Holly Ransom, and Rachel Maxwell. Energy Disruptors has a bold ambition; to UNITE the entire spectrum of the energy industry around the common goal of accelerating pragmatic and profitable solutions to the world's biggest energy challenges. The UNITE summit aims to be the most accessible and inclusive energy event in the world. The 2024 summit takes place October 1st and 2nd at Stampede Park in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. To learn more about Energy Disruptors: UNITE 2024, visit: energydisruptors.com or follow them on Instagram , X , Facebook , and LinkedIn for updates.

SOURCE Energy Disruptors: UNITE