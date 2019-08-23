Groundbreaking Imaging Technology From HDX WILL Empowers Dental Practitioner to Reconstruct Veteran's Face
Live case presentation of oral-facial prosthetic reconstruction of complete nose and maxilla with HDXWILL imaging technology at the ADA/FDI joint conference. Dr Joseph Massad DDS of Tulsa, Oklahoma presents the case of veteran Army helicopter specialist George Washington Purifoy.
Aug 23, 2019, 08:37 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diagnosed with a squamous cell carcinoma of his nose, George Purifoy underwent a rhinectomy (excision of the nose) to remove the cancer and began radiation therapy. Radiation treatment initiated bone death (osteonecrosis) of his maxilla. After multiple surgeries by Dr. Brett Shirley, DDS, MD, FACS (oral maxillofacial surgeon) for excision, Mr. Purifoy was left without most of his maxilla and nose. He was then referred to Dr. Massad by the head of the Oklahoma VA hospital for construction of an oral-facial prosthesis. Cooperatively consulting with Dr. Massad, Dr. Shirley placed implants for application of this prosthesis. Using CBCT Digital imaging by HDX WILL and Virtual planning, Dr. Massad was able to create a prosthesis that restored the maxillary dentition and provided Mr. Purifoy with a new prosthetic nose.
HDX Will is a cone beam CT scan manufacturer that specializes in groundbreaking imaging. Achieving global expansion in 2017, HDX WILL has stunned the US market with superb image clarity, personalized service, and unparalleled education for their customers. HDX WILL provided the imaging for this case evaluation and planning. HDX WILL worked in cooperation with Dr. Massad to create a digital model for this reconstruction.
Dr. Joseph Massad DDS is a dental practitioner concentrating on complex maxillofacial cases. He currently provides instruction at the Massad Institute for dental prosthetics and techniques. He has been practicing for 44 years and lectures domestically and internationally. Dr. Massad currently holds 5 faculty positions with multiple universities and is in progressive private practice in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
