GROUNDBREAKING IMMERSIVE EXHIBIT "THE BOOK OF HOV: A TRIBUTE"

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Roc Nation and Assouline announce the extraordinary book, The Book of HOV: A Tribute To JAY-Z (available December 4th) celebrating Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter's career and the first-of-its-kind immersive exhibit, The Book Of HOV: A Tribute. Held at the Brooklyn Public Library, from July to December 2023 The Book Of HOV: A Tribute attracted over 600,000 visitors, making it one of the largest public installations in U.S. history.

This Assouline 432-page title commemorates and immortalizes the immersive installation, showcasing in one place the thousands of archived objects from every facet of JAY-Z's professional life— including original recording masters, stage wear, interviews, videos, awards, and unseen photographs. Readers will find it all, from the guitar JAY-Z played at Glastonbury Festival (the first rapper to grace that rock-and-roll stage) to Daniel Arsham's sculpture "HOV Hands," (the iconic gesture, made famous by JAY-Z and seen at his concerts across the globe), to his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame award (JAY-Z is the first solo hip hop artist inducted) to hundreds of paper planes (created schoolchildren across NYC wrote their dreams inside).

The Book of HOV: A Tribute To JAY-Z is available in three editions and can be purchased via the Assouline website (https://www.assouline.com/pages/the-book-of-hov-a-tribute-to-jay-z) and at Assouline boutiques worldwide, including in New York, London, and Paris. The Classic measuring 10 x 13 in — 25 x 33 cm at $120 - €120 - £100, The Ultimate measuring 16 x 19 in — 40.5 x 48 cm for $2,000– € 2,000– £ 1,600, and five special Limited Edition copies with a tri-fold each housed in a bronze slipcase artwork by artist Daniel Arsham. Price upon request. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the Special Limited Edition will be donated to the Brooklyn Public Library.

With eight chapters (each title drawn from JAY-Z's lyrics), The Book Of HOV: A Tribute To JAY-Z details the pillars of JAY-Z's influence, from his artistry and craft to his entrepreneurship and activism. In addition to the book's nearly 700 images, the tome includes in-depth essays on each chapter's theme, contextualizing the icon's achievements and impact on culture.

More than a multi-hyphenate, JAY-Z has broken new ground in an astonishing number of arenas, both figurative and literal. The Book of HOV: A Tribute To JAY-Z uncovers how JAY-Z demonstrates—with his whole being—that you can set your intention and create your own story.

CHAPTERS:

Work of Art Already

Work of Art Already showcases JAY-Z's deep connection with the art world, and explores how JAY-Z's artistry has shaped cultural landscapes in return. Featured pieces include Daniel Arsham's sculpture "HOV Hands," representing the iconic diamond sign made famous by JAY-Z's fans, a custom Gucci jacket, artwork by Derrick Adams and Henry Taylor, and the prized Roc-a-fella chain, one of hip-hop's most heralded pieces of jewelry. Also on display is an extraordinary collage designed by Jazz Grant, which wraps the library's walls.

Baseline Studios

Expertly recreated for The Book of HOV: A Tribute exhibition, this section pays homage to Baseline Studios, located at 127 West 26th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues in Manhattan. This legendary space birthed classic albums like The Blueprint and The Black Album. The exhibit includes original studio equipment, from the soundboard to the vocal booth, and even the iconic Dum Dum lollipops on the back console.

Did It All Without a Pen

This section delves into the poetic nature of JAY-Z's lyrics, focusing on his unique method of composing rhymes entirely in his head. The room highlights JAY-Z's music masters in various formats—a tactile reminder of JAY's ownership over his own art. Additionally, there are numerous prestigious music awards, gold and platinum plaques, classic magazine covers spanning G.Q. to Rolling Stone and his Songwriters Hall of Fame induction.

Business Man

Business Man highlights JAY-Z's remarkable spectrum of business ventures, chronicling his achievements as the first Black man to own a tech company and his multibillion-dollar brands in champagne, cognac, and nightlife. It also showcases the rise of Roc Nation, his entertainment powerhouse, and his executive production of the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Items from the original 40/40 Club are featured, reflecting his influence on nightlife and sports culture, as well as grails like the original S. Carters, the Roc Nike Air Forces, and mementos from the rollout of his paradigm-shifting Magna Carta Holy Grail release.

Win, Win

This section focuses on JAY-Z's criminal and social justice activism, highlighting his relentless efforts to tackle systemic injustices that affect millions. Key items related to his fight against inhumane conditions at Parchman Prison are featured, along with awards from institutions that showcase his work with groups like GLAAD and the NAACP. Additionally, items related to his position as a Super Bowl Halftime Show producer appear, signifying his partnership with the NFL and ability to put on history making Emmy-winning shows.

So Fly

A whimsical children's section adorned with hundreds of paper planes, inspired by JAY-Z's apparel company, Paper Planes. The installation brings to life the company's motto: "The plane teaches you to imagine. Once you dream, you set your intention. This is who I want to be, where I want to go."

Hov Did That

This immersive room featured items from some of JAY-Z's culture shifting moments. The guitar that he strummed in response to the skepticism he faced at Glastonbury before kicking off a legendary performance, the custom Nets jersey he donned during his sold out 8 show run to open Barclays Center in Brooklyn, even the Che Guavara shirt he wore on Unplugged that he later memorialized on "Public Service Announcement."

Manifestations

This serene and introspective space starkly contrasts the rest of the exhibition. The room showcases a compelling video montage, capturing JAY-Z articulating his vision and speaking his future into existence through a series of interviews spanning several years. Bathed in the signature hue of JAY-Z blue, with only two chairs and a single screen, the Manifestation Room serves as a contemplative haven—an invitation for visitors to pause, reflect, and envision the power of charting one's own path and manifesting one's destiny.

