Groundbreaking Insights Unveiled: Lifestory Research 2024 America's Most Trusted® Kitchen Appliance Studies Illuminate Brand Strength

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifestory Research is proud to announce the groundbreaking results of a comprehensive series of studies focused on the ever-evolving landscape of kitchen appliances. These studies, employing rigorous consumer-based research methodologies, have unveiled how consumers use brand trust as a decision compass. As people shop for kitchen appliances, the brand acts as a decision compass, guiding choices based on a brand's core principles and reputation. 

The Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® study is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand shoppers' opinions as they decide to purchase products for their home. The research program undertakes focused studies within specific product categories in an effort to understand consumer decision-making.  At the center of the study is examining brand trust.

For many years, the America's Most Trusted® study has included specific studies examining the major kitchen appliances in the home – refrigerators, cooktops, and dishwashers.  A central finding of this research is the power of brand.  Namely, this research has found that the most trusted brand in one kitchen appliance category is almost always the most trusted in another. This year is no different. For the sixth year in a row, Bosch has ranked #1 in the America's Most Trusted® Refrigerator study, America's Most Trusted® Dishwasher study, and America's Most Trusted® Cooktop study.  Among the 24,466 consumers shopping for a new kitchen appliance, Bosch was the brand with the highest trust ratings.  For more about these studies, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2024-best-kitchen-appliance-ranking-review

In an effort to better understand consumers' decision process when making a kitchen appliance purchase, this year, Lifestory Research added 8 new product studies among smaller countertop kitchen appliances. This line of research found that brands like KitchenAid are seen as the most trusted brand across many different product categories.  KitchenAid was the most trusted kitchen appliance brand for Blenders, Food Processors, Toasters, and Food Mixers.  Other brands were the most trusted within specific kitchen appliance products – Rice Cooker (Instant), Coffee Maker (Keurig), Air Fryer (Ninja), and Waffle Maker (Cuisinart). For more information about each of the Lifestory Research 2024, America's Most Trusted® studies, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2024-awards-ratings

About the America's Most Trusted® Study 

The Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® study is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand the opinions of consumers. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights.  #mosttrustedbrands

About Lifestory Research®

Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only useful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward.

For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com

About Lifestory Research® and America's Most Trusted® Advertising/Promotional Rules: 

www.lifestoryresearch.com/press-release-info-rules

America's Most Trusted® is a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. No advertising or promotional use can be made of the information in this release without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research. 

