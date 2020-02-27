Groundbreaking Launches The New Caesars Republic Scottsdale Hotel

The hotel will be located at Scottsdale Fashion Square on the southeast corner of Goldwater Blvd. and Highland Ave. in the heart of the Scottsdale dining lifestyle district. Caesars Republic Scottsdale will be operated by HCW Hospitality and Aimbridge Hospitality of Plano, Texas. Caesars Entertainment will license its brand, serve as an advisor on design elements and integrate its Caesars Rewards loyalty network.

"We are thrilled to be breaking ground for the highly anticipated Caesars Republic Scottsdale," said Richard Huffman, Chief Executive Officer and President of HCW. "Upon its opening in Fall 2021, the hotel will offer a dynamic destination experience to both locals and visitors traveling from afar." He added, "Caesars Republic Scottsdale will be a new kind of lifestyle hotel experience."

It's the first Caesars in the nation designed exclusively as a non-gaming hotel. The hotel is a new lifestyle hotel experience designed to inspire the imagination and push creative boundaries while serving as a haven for local and traveling trendsetters alike.

"Our partnership with HCW to create a world-class hotel and dining experience in one of the nation's most desirable communities is very exciting," said Caesars Entertainment Chief Marketing Officer Chris Holdren.

Celebrity chef, author, philanthropist and TV personality Giada De Laurentiis will bring her extensive culinary background to Scottsdale with the opening of two new restaurants, Luna by Giada and Pronto by Giada, at Caesars Republic Scottsdale.

"I'm excited to bring my brand to Scottsdale with the opening of an all-new restaurant concept, Luna by Giada, as well as my fast-casual eatery, Pronto," said De Laurentiis. "I'm looking forward to combining my food and atmosphere with the unique flair of Scottsdale and the southwest. My restaurants are a reflection of me, my family and my home, and I can't wait to share that with guests and locals."

Luna by Giada will feature a sophisticated, high-energy environment with outdoor seating and scenic views of the iconic Camelback Mountain. Luna's menu will embrace De Laurentiis' Roman heritage and her passion for Italian cooking with California and Mediterranean influences. Utilizing fresh, local ingredients, the restaurant will create a new take on traditional Italian cuisine, while staying true to classic favorites. Pronto by Giada will offer her signature Italian fare and a unique blend of coffee offerings in a casual café format. The cuisine will feature the same fresh ingredients and be prepared in an abbreviated time for guests on the go.

Caesars Republic Scottsdale's contemporary 11-story glass structure will pay homage to Las Vegas, incorporating thoughtful materials and modern elements such as stone and faux wood accents to complement the adjacent luxury residential developments and the newly constructed luxury entrance to Scottsdale Fashion Square.

"Scottsdale Fashion Square and the new Caesars Republic Scottsdale are a natural fit," said Ed Coppola, President, Macerich. "The addition of this exciting new hotel is part of the next phase of development for our high-end mixed-use property, which will also include Class A offices and upscale residences to bring even more energy to Scottsdale."

Scottsdale Fashion Square, owned and operated by Macerich, recently underwent a redevelopment and retail remix with its new luxury wing, technology wing and a new collection of renowned food and beverage concepts. The luxury wing is anchored by Neiman Marcus, features a flagship Apple store, and more than 200 shopping and dining options including Saint Laurent and Nobu.

The hotel will also have an elevated pool lounge and dining concept, Seven (SVN), on its seventh floor offering amazing views of the surrounding mountains and Arizona sunsets. SVN will serve a light poolside food menu with craft cocktails and nightlife experience open to the public. SVN, operated by the Riot Hospitality Group of Scottsdale, will also offer bookings for private events.

For special events, Caesars Republic Scottsdale will house a 7,000-square-foot column-free ballroom with 34-foot sliding glass doors which open onto the lawn for outdoor events hosting up to 600 people. The ballroom is divisible into four sections and can host banquets up to 500 people.

The hotel project team currently includes BRP Architects of Springfield, Missouri, Studio 11 Interior Design from Dallas, Texas and Layton Construction in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information on Caesars Republic Scottsdale, visit www.caesarsrepublicscottsdale.com.

About HCW

HCW is a nationwide real estate property development, management and hospitality company with offices in Wichita, Kansas, Branson, Missouri and Phoenix, Arizona. HCW's diverse portfolio spans from full-service hotels and retail to multifamily apartments and condominiums. HCW has developed more than $2 billion in real estate in the past 25 years. For more information about HCW visit www.hcwdevelopment.com.

About Caesars Entertainment Corporation

Caesars Entertainment is one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers and the most geographically diverse U.S. casino-entertainment company. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment's resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's® and Horseshoe® brand names. Caesars Entertainment's portfolio also includes the Caesars Entertainment UK family of casinos. Caesars Entertainment is focused on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of great service, excellent products, unsurpassed distribution, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars Entertainment is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

