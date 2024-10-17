Groundbreaking Live At-Home 'Learning Through Art' Program for Kids Age 2-6 Unveiled

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing Brilliant is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking 'Learning Through Art' program, a transformative educational experience designed for children aged 2-6. This innovative program sets a new standard in early childhood education by emphasizing hands-on learning and active participation from the comfort of home.

"We believe it's time to elevate how we educate our youngest learners," said Zach Hansen, Founder of Growing Brilliant. "Our Learning Through Art program offers a better, more engaging way for children to develop essential skills in reading, math, science, and more. By focusing on art-based, interactive, and creative experiences, we're moving beyond conventional practices and passive screen time."

A New Era of Early Education

App-based early education often relies on rote memorization and screen-based activities. Growing Brilliant's groundbreaking program challenges this norm by providing art-based, hands-on experiences that stimulate cognitive development and foster a genuine love for learning. As the name implies, children will learn across 60+ competencies while creating fun art and craft projects led by a live teacher online.

Convenient and Affordable for Modern Families

Understanding the demands of today's parents, classes are designed to be convenient and cost-effective. With easily accessible classes running throughout the day, incorporating high-quality educational experiences into your child's routine is simple.

Education Through Interactive, Hands-On Activities

Children engage in creative projects that spark their imagination and encourage critical thinking. The program transforms learning into a dynamic and enjoyable experience. This provides a fun and educational alternative to typical app-based screen time and pre-recorded videos.

Backed by Research and Proven to Succeed

Research consistently shows that early education sets the foundation for lifelong success. According to the National Institute for Early Education Research, children who participate in quality preschool programs exhibit improved reading, math, and social skills. Experts at Harvard also highlight that hands-on learning leads to greater information retention and cognitive development.

About Growing Brilliant

Growing Brilliant is committed to revolutionizing early childhood education through programs prioritizing live, hands-on learning and individual growth. The mission is to provide a superior educational experience that equips children with the skills they need for lifelong success.

Case Study: Stay At Home Parent

Michelle is a stay-at-home mom of two preschoolers. She dedicates 20-60 minutes per day to at-home learning. She enrolled her children in Growing Brilliant's art-based at-home learning program. Over two months, her children developed better fine motor skills, creativity, and problem-solving abilities. Michelle observed that her children became more confident in expressing themselves, improved their communication, and were better able to handle challenging tasks independently.

Try FREE for 7 days – Join the Educational Revolution Today

Experience the difference the 'Learning Through Art' program can make in your child's life, free for 7 days. Visit Learn Through Art to schedule your FREE 7-day trial now.

Contact:

Zach Hansen

916-770-0057

[email protected]

