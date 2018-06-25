Groundbreaking Marks Ophthalmology Surgical Milestone in Iowa

"Providing high quality technology driven ophthalmologic care to Iowans has always been our top priority," said Kevin Swartz, Chief Executive Officer for Wolfe Clinic. "This new state-of-the-art facility will provide more convenient access for patients and more capacity as our organization continues to grow in ophthalmology sub-specialists and patient base."

Once complete, the new building will serve as the sole home of Wolfe Surgery Center, which currently occupies a suite in the existing West Des Moines location. The current West Des Moines building is a 38,000 square foot, 6.5 million dollar facility that opened in 2004. By dedicating a new building to Wolfe Surgery Center patients and staff, it will allow for the addition of new doctors and a redesign within the current building.

Wolfe Eye Clinic has collaborated with SVPA Architects, Weitz Construction and Waldinger Corporation in the new building project. Construction of the new facility is expected to complete in the summer of 2019, just as Wolfe Eye Clinic celebrates their 100-year anniversary. Wolfe Eye Clinic performs more than 6,500 surgeries per year out of their current location with the potential to double their volume with this new surgical facility.

ABOUT WOLFE EYE CLINIC

In medical practice since 1919, Wolfe Eye Clinic is a recognized regional diagnostic and surgical center offering a broad range of ophthalmology care services. Wolfe Eye Clinic has 45 doctors providing patient care in over 40 communities throughout Iowa including Ames, Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids, Fort Dodge, Iowa City, Marshalltown, Ottumwa, Spencer, Waterloo and West Des Moines.

Wolfe Eye Clinic surgeons have specialized fellowship training in the areas of cataract and refractive surgery, cornea and external disease, glaucoma, pediatric ophthalmology and adult strabismus, oculoplastics, and medical and surgical retina. Wolfe Eye Clinic was the first to perform LASIK in 1996 following their participation in the FDA approval process of the related lasers, and the organization has since performed over 45,000 LASIK surgeries.

For Press Inquiries:

Kassandra Trenary

641.754.6200

ktrenary@wolfeclinic.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/groundbreaking-marks-ophthalmology-surgical-milestone-in-iowa-300671872.html

SOURCE Wolfe Eye Clinic

Related Links

http://www.wolfeclinic.com

