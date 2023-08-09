Groundbreaking New Analysis Predicts Strong Growth in Private Cellular Managed Services

65% CAGR in Network Slicing as operators find monetization

CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The long-awaited monetization of 5G networks is starting to arrive, according to a new report from Mobile Experts Inc. In particular, the new Private Cellular Services 2023 report lays out a clear future for Private 5G networks that drive new revenue for operators and for Managed Service Providers (MSPs).

The 76-page report, Private Cellular Services 2023, provides deep details on 13 vertical market sectors, including Energy, Mining, Utilities, Transportation, Public Sector, Manufacturing, Logistics, Education, Healthcare, and others. More than 87 forecast charts dive in to illustrate the services revenue tied to Professional Services, Installation/Integration, Managed Services. The market is broken down to differentiate between Network Slicing and Dedicated Networks. Many different players are considered, and revenue is charted for IT/Telecom vendors, Communications Service Providers (CSPs), System Integrators, Managed Service Providers, and Hyperscalers.

The market is also broken down by technology (2G/3G/4G/5G) and by world region, as well as clear insight into business models (CAPEX vs OPEX vs hybrid models). The five-year forecast extends through 2028.

"After years of waiting, we're now predicting growth for Network Slicing and Managed Services in Private LTE and Private 5G," commented Kyung Mun, Principal Analyst at Mobile Experts. "The technology is ready to tackle key business applications, and we've seen the Proof of Concept projects transition into true commercial projects. Over the next five years, we expect to see more than $3.6 billion in revenue for Managed Service Providers—with a substantial percentage coming from Network Slicing."

Subscribers will receive:

  • Full access to the 76-page Private Cellular Services 2023 report;
  • 101 comprehensive charts and figures to break down 13 vertical market sectors;
  • Detailed technical diagrams, cost data, and architectural analysis; and
  • Access to the analysts behind the reports.

To learn more about this report, click here.

About Mobile Experts Inc.:
Mobile Experts provides insightful market analysis for the mobile infrastructure and mobile handset markets. Recent publications focus on Macro and Massive MIMO Base Stations, RAN Revenue and CAPEX, Semiconductors for BBU/DU/CU, 5G Millimeter Wave, and more.

Contact:
Rachel Winningham
[email protected]
+1 (408) 374-0690
www.mobile-experts.net

