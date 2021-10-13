Groundbreaking new series allows viewers to Click-to-Invest while they watch.

Business experts mentor the business founders in their journey and viewers get the facts and resources to make educated investment decisions.First season mentor Jeff Hoffman, Chairman of the Global Entrepreneurship Network, has helped build companies worth billions of dollars, including Priceline.com / Booking.com and uBid.com . He also supports entrepreneurs and business growth around the globe. Jeff said, "Going Public is like Shark Tank, except that the viewers get to decide whether to invest, not the sharks. I will be mentoring the companies on the TV show and teaching them how to grow."

Season 1 will be distributed and promoted by Entrepreneur.com, which boasts 14 million monthly unique visitors in the US and abroad. Viewers around the world can invest online while watching the series on Entrepreneur.com.

For more information, please visit https://goingpublic.com.

Learn more about Jeff Hoffman at https://goleeward.com/jeff-hoffman/

Jeff Hoffman can be contacted through agent Li Hayes, Go Leeward LLC. [email protected], 203-314-2441

