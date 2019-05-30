Groundbreaking Partnership Gathers Top Neuroscientists, Clinicians, and Neuro-engineers to Napa Valley

NAPA, Calif., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The emerging science of neuromodulation is poised to transform the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders, including chronic pain. This Fall, Neuromodulation: The Science and NYC Neuromodulation partners to host leaders in neuroscience focusing on the scientific discoveries that are transforming neuromodulation technologies.

Marom Bikson, Shames Professor of Biomedical Engineering at The City College of New York Co-Chairs Dr. Eric Grigsby and Dr. Elliot Krames

This event brings together two of the largest conferences established to advance research and disseminate knowledge and implementation of new findings, including optimized approaches for diseases such as chronic headache, spasticity, chronic pain, epilepsy, and paralysis.

The conference takes place during the harvest season in Napa Valley, commonly known as "the Crush." Attendees will have the opportunity for wine tastings and access to local wineries. Dr. Eric Grigsby, a Napa Valley physician and a vineyard owner, founded Neurovations over 26 years ago and is at the forefront of pain care nationwide.

"This event brings together the top minds in science and technology. At the end of the day, we always want what is best for patients in pain, those suffering neurologic psychiatric diseases, and in neuro-rehabilitation," said Dr. Grigsby. "Dr. Bikson, one of the nation's top biomedical engineers, will highlight the absolute cutting edge of brain interface technology including closed-loop neuromodulation for patient-specific interventions," continued Grigsby.

Neuromodulation, as noted by leading expert Dr. Elliot Krames, is defined as the field of science, medicine, and bioengineering that encompasses implantable and non-implantable technologies, electrical or chemical, for the purpose of improving quality of life and functioning of humans.

"This partnership allows us to dive deeply into pure science that could allow us to treat pain, psychiatric disorders, movement disorders, and other diseases in less invasive and non-destructive ways. This is truly the future of medicine," said Krames.

Prof. Bikson, founding chairman of Neuromodec , studies the effects of electricity on the human body and applies this knowledge toward the development of medical devices.

"Something very special will happen this October. For the first time, Neuromodulation: The Science, the conference at the forefront of the science of therapeutic brain interfaces, and NYC Neuromodulation, the conference where new brain stimulation technologies are presented, will coordinate a joint meeting. There is a shared principle that new science drives the creation of better therapies. And there is something poetic about this happening literally in the midst of the grape harvest in Napa," said Bikson.

