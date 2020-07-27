Groundbreaking partnership will deliver regulatory-compliant and effective commercial hemp products

AUSTIN, Texas and BOULDER, Colo., July 27, 2020 Santé Laboratories (www.santelabs.com) and Elite Health Partners (www.elitehealthpartners.com) have entered into a testing exclusivity and global collaboration. This groundbreaking partnership is established to codevelop shelf-stable commercial products for the dietary supplement and cannabinoid marketplaces. The two companies joined forces following the successful completion of proof-of-concept experiments and identification of lead formulation candidates using Santé Laboratories' patented encapsulation technology as well as the manufacturing capacity by Elite Health Partners. The companies continue to work toward the next phases of their collaboration, which is to begin commercialization of new promising product candidates using proven delivery technologies that meet dietary supplement and cosmetic regulations.

The hemp supplement, food, and beauty industries are at a key inflection point, prompting both opportunities and risk for brands, manufacturers, and processors. Santé Laboratories is prepared to address both. Based in the Lone Star state's capital Austin, Santé Laboratories is the state's first and largest hemp contract development and research organization with ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation and a mature quality management system for compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). Emphasized in confidence, "Santé Labs is in a prime position to be at the forefront and safeguard the most forward-thinking brands, cultivators and finished product manufacturers, specifically in product testing and more importantly, formulations. Our nimble business savvy paired with our unmatched scientific rigor enable us to be the leaders in addressing the pressing regulatory issues in the cannabinoid industry and beyond," said Chris Barber, the CEO of Disruption Labs, parent company of Santé Laboratories.

The two companies are committed to leveraging their collective strengths of a premium analytical laboratory, formulation technology, and manufacturing capacity. "We are very satisfied to have reached this agreement with Santé Laboratories, our partner of choice for third-party testing, research and development, and incorporation of their shelf-stable and highly absorbable formulation technology," said Jeff Jordan, Chief Operations & Financial Officer at Elite Health Partners. "Given their distinctive and reliable testing capabilities and manufacturing capacity, and as well as global market presence and leadership in banking, drug development, analytical chemistry, hemp research and related sciences, we look forward to working closely with the remarkable team at Santé to further accelerate and expand our product pipeline with the aim of introducing more effective and shelf-stable product offerings to our existing and new customer bases."

Barber empathically continued, "Change and innovation are rarely a result of a single company. Collaboration is at the core of who we are, and we're enthusiastic to work toward a common goal to better the hemp industry with the team at Elite Health Partners. This partnership is the first step in fundamentally changing and morphing the way co-manufacturers and brands work with laboratories. Not only are we providing analytical services but we are providing licensed ingredients and custom formulations for use. It's the way of the future."

Santé Laboratories and Elite Health Partners are committed to rise to the occasion and stabilize the hemp/CBD market by delivering innovative and retail compliant products that deliver great value to consumers demanding effectiveness, transparency, and safety.

