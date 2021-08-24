Groundbreaking Plotinus Artificial Intelligence Strategy Shortlisted for Institutional Asset Management Award

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plotinus Asset Management has been shortlisted as a Finalist for the Pension Bridge Institutional Asset Management Awards 2021 Quant/Systematic strategy of the Year.

The Plotinus 2π is an AI Trade Decision-Making alternative investment strategy for investors seeking the potential to, over the long-term, raise returns and lower risk in regard to their portfolio allocations to the US stock market.

Plotinus 2π AI Trade Decision-Making Strategy

"We are honored to be the first AI Trade Decision-Making strategy to be shortlisted for this award. This reflects the growing importance and relevance of Artificial Intelligence approaches to institutional investors." - CJ Finnegan, Founder Plotinus Asset Management

The Pension Bridge Institutional Asset Management Awards will be taking place in-person on September 23rd, at the Metropolitan Club in New York.

ABOUT PLOTINUS

Plotinus Asset Management is a pioneer in the use of advanced AI technology for AI trade decision-making. It is regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority. Its suite of AI-based products is designed primarily for institutional investors who are eligible to invest in offshore funds. The firm is registered with the US CFTC and is a member of the US National Futures Association. See https://plotinus.ai

About the Awards

The Institutional Investment Awards exist to recognize, reward, and celebrate the institutional asset management industry for performance and excellence across various strategies, enabling asset managers to benchmark and prove themselves against their competition.

Judging is conducted by a panel of independent and impartial judges from the Institutional Community to decide on the winners by category.

