Groundbreaking QR Code Functionality for Print Advertising

CLEVELAND, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TenantMagic LLC, an internet application innovator based in Cleveland, is pleased to announce the launch of BrowsingMagic.com.This pioneering platform features their patent-pending lead generating QR code technology for print advertising, revolutionizing the way businesses connect with potential customers in real time.

The newly developed QR code by BrowsingMagic.com offers dual functionality, not found anywhere else. When a prospect scans the QR code using their smartphone, it not only directs them to a relevant landing page like traditional QR codes, but it also triggers a non-spam text message to a designated salesperson. This message includes details about the advertisement that was scanned and, uniquely, provides the prospect's phone number. This enables the salesperson to promptly engage with the interested prospect via text or by phone, capitalizing on their immediate interest.

"We are thrilled to introduce this groundbreaking technology that facilitates a more personal connection between businesses and potential customers," said Wayne Rothman, the developer behind BrowsingMagic. "While traditional QR codes are effective in driving website traffic, they fall short in generating actionable leads in real time. Research indicates that a warm sales lead is 100x more effective if responded to within 5 minutes. BrowsingMagic bridges this gap by enabling immediate engagement between an interested prospect and a motivated salesperson within that critical 5-minute window ."

BrowsingMagic's QR codes are designed to be user-friendly. Businesses can easily create an account on the BrowsingMagic website, where they can specify landing page URLs and designate recipients of the text messages.

"We firmly believe that our new QR code technology will significantly enhance lead conversion and revolutionize initial interactions between businesses and potential customers," added Rothman.

To promote the adoption of their innovative solution, BrowsingMagic is offering a complimentary 30-day trial of its StarterPack to all new registrations before June 15, 2023. For more information about BrowsingMagic and to sign up for the free trial, please visit www.browsingmagic.com.

About BrowsingMagic:

BrowsingMagic.com is an application developed by TenantMagic LLC , located in Cleveland, Ohio. Building upon the tradition of innovation that TenantMagic introduced to the rental application and screening market over a decade ago, BrowsingMagic aims to revolutionize lead generation and customer interactions for businesses.

Contact:

Tim Waldron

Director Business Development

(440) 850-7485

[email protected]

