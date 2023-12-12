GROUNDBREAKING REPORT PROVIDES FRAMEWORK FOR A CLIMATE IN PERIL

News provided by

Plant Based Treaty

12 Dec, 2023, 10:35 ET

Presented during COP28, the report details specific proposals to show the existential urgency of a shift to a plant-based world.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report, presented by Plant Based Treaty at COP28, outlines a global plan that will reduce the world's food system's massive impact on climate change by transitioning from animal agricultural to plant-based.

EATING OUR WAY TO THE PLANETARY BRINK
The current global food system:

Continue Reading

  • Affects all 9 of what are known as "planetary boundaries", which regulate the state of the planet within ranges that maintain Earth's stability
  • Is the largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions—greater than all forms of transportation
  • Neglects factors such as food security, sustainability and community health

Conversely a plant-based food system presents an opportunity to both feed the world with just 1 billion hectares of land and rewild three-quarters of agricultural land.

Report co-author Steven George states, "Scientists have warned us that even if we phase out fossil fuels today, food emissions alone are enough to put the 1.5°C and 2°C targets out of reach."

A NEW FOOD SYSTEM, 30 YEARS BEHIND THE TIMES
"Global per capita meat consumption has been dramatically rising since the 1980s. Yet food policy is lagging 30 years behind energy. At COP28, food systems have made an appearance, albeit a few crumbs on the plate, not the urgent plant based agricultural revolution we need," states Plant Based Treaty's Global Campaign Coordinator and Co-author of the report, Anita Krajnc.

This Safe and Just Report presents that missing action framework that would reduce shortfall by incorporating economist Kate Raworth's famous "Doughnut Economics" model which identifies social boundaries needed to meet basic human needs equitably along with the planetary boundary framework led by noted climate researcher, Johan Rockstrom.

The report features 40 detailed proposals for a global plant-based transition which would reduce greenhouse gasses, land use, and ocean acidification, and allow us to live equitably within our planetary boundaries.

ABOUT PLANT BASED TREATY
Formed in 2021 as a global campaign, the Plant Based Treaty's tenets are to relinquish, redirect, and restore the global food system. The treaty aims to stop the widespread degradation of critical ecosystems caused by animal agriculture. Endorsed by dozens of cities so far, including Amsterdam, Edinburgh, and Los Angeles, the treaty has attracted support from 120K individual endorsers, 5 Nobel laureates, IPCC scientists, and more than 3K groups and businesses. www.plantbasedtreaty.org

DOWNLOAD ASSETS

Contact:
[email protected]

SOURCE Plant Based Treaty

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.