OAKLAND, Calif., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Girls Leadership, in collaboration with Evaluation Studio and the Girls Leadership's Youth Research Council (YRC), announces the release of the pioneering study "Why We Lead: Understanding and Supporting the Leadership of AANHPI Girls and Gender-Expansive Youth."

Drawing from 2,200+ youth participants and 500 teachers, this comprehensive report illuminates the leadership aspirations and challenges faced by Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) girls and gender-expansive youth.

Groundbreaking Report Reveals Untold Stories of AANHPI Girls and Gender-Expansive Youth Leadership

Youth-Led Research

Central to the report's authenticity is the involvement of the YRC, comprising 17 AANHPI youth selected from a pool of over 500 applicants. The YRC spearheaded the endeavor and reflects the core belief of Girls Leadership that AANHPI girls and gender-expansive youth are the best people to express and investigate their leadership development.

Challenging the Status Quo

In this groundbreaking approach, "Why We Lead" confronts the underrepresentation of AANHPI individuals, particularly women, in leadership positions across various sectors. By delving into the intricate interplay of gender, race, ethnicity, and other intersecting identities, "Why We Lead" unveils nuanced narratives often obscured by conventional labels like "glass ceiling" and "bamboo ceiling."

"Why We Lead" delivers a poignant narrative of the diverse experiences and perspectives within the AANHPI community, and uncovers the multifaceted dynamics of identity, culture, and systemic barriers that shape the leadership journey of AANHPI girls and gender-expansive youth.

Key Findings Illuminate the Path Forward

Among the key findings are the aspirations of AANHPI youth to lead, the influence of culture and generational immigration status on leadership perceptions, and the dual role of schools as communities of support and sites of discrimination.

Armed with these insights and by addressing systemic barriers, promoting inclusivity, and amplifying AANHPI voices, we can pave the way for a more equitable and empowering future.

Empowering Change

"Why We Lead" is a clear call to action to support AANHPI girls and gender-expansive youth in their leadership journeys. Most AANHPI girls and gender-expansive youth see themselves as leaders, or are aspiring to leadership and we must create the conditions for them to lead. These conditions include expanding our understanding of leadership as something rooted in culture and lived experience; learning and respecting what motivates leadership; acknowledging and addressing the internal and structural barriers they face; and leaning into the potential for school to be a source of community.

Special Thanks

Girls Leadership extends heartfelt gratitude to all the AANHPI girls and gender-expansive youth who shared their time, stories, and courage. Special thanks to Morgan Stanley and TAAF, the lead sponsors of this important work.

About Girls Leadership

Girls Leadership is a national educational nonprofit teaching girls to exercise the power of their voice through programs grounded in social-emotional learning. Girls Leadership centers gender and racial equity in their work to address the internal and external barriers to leadership development.

