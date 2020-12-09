Groundbreaking Restorative Justice Finds Success in Minnesota

SAINT PAUL, Minn., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Civil unrest following the murder of George Floyd led to protests across the nation, including the toppling of a Christopher Columbus statue at the Minnesota State Capitol by American Indian Movement activist Michael Forcia. He was charged with felony Criminal Damage to Property.

Criminal defense lawyer Jack Rice and civil attorney Willow Anderson joined forces to take on this case pro bono. They collaborated with the Ramsey County Attorney taking input from a wide variety of voices. Rather than serve time, Mr. Forcia must serve the community in the form of 100 hours of providing education and participating in other restorative practices. The charge will then be dismissed.

Read: Report of The Restorative Justice Process

Rice promoted the restorative justice model for true criminal justice transformation:

"This resolution is not just about restorative justice but about transformative justice. There are many perspectives and their voices matter. What we have been advocating for is that those voices will be heard," said Jack Rice.

Instead of going to trial, Rice and Anderson advocated for an alternative approach - a crucial step toward reforming our justice system.

"Through collaboration, respectful dialogue, and creative problem solving we were able to achieve an extraordinary result not just for our client but for the broader community. What Minnesota has done could very well be a blueprint for similar cases across the country. This is a historic step in the right direction towards understanding and the de-escalation of violence," added Willow Anderson.

Jack Rice is a nationally recognized criminal defense lawyer. He is a MSBA Certified Criminal Law Specialist. He received the Professional Excellence Award in 2020. He is a former Prosecutor and a former CIA Officer. Jack has decades of experience representing criminal defense clients.

Willow Anderson is a civil attorney and former Assistant Attorney General. She is also a Minnesota Supreme Court Certified Mediator and Qualified Neutral having received leadership awards for her work in negotiations. Willow is passionate about her work in family law and teaching lawyers and law students to be more successful advocates.

