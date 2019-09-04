Groundbreaking Salary Survey Reveals How Much Money Personal Trainers Earn, and How They Earn It

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Personal Trainer Development Center, the premier source of information and education for fitness professionals, compiled data from more than 1,000 trainers to discover how much they earn, and how they earn it.

While the average pre-tax income for personal trainers is $47,700 a year, the distribution is surprisingly broad. Twenty percent said they make less than $15,000 a year, while 17 percent earn $75,000-plus.

Fifty-nine percent train clients in person exclusively, while a third do a combination of in-person and online training.

On average, personal trainers work with 23 clients a week, either individually or in small groups. Most charge between $26 and $75 per session. But 11 percent charge $25 or less, and 7 percent charge more than $100.

Demographics

Forty-four percent of survey respondents are 25 to 34 years old. Just 7 percent are younger than 25, and 6 percent are 55 or older, including seven respondents who are 65-plus.

Almost two-thirds are male, and three-quarters are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Education

Two-thirds of respondents hold at least a bachelor's degree, and 16 percent have a master's degree or beyond.

On average, fitness professionals hold five accredited personal training certifications.

