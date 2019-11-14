Groundbreaking Scholar Elsa Reichmanis to Join Faculty at Lehigh University

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsa Reichmanis, an acclaimed polymer chemist and member of the National Academy of Engineering, will join the P.C. Rossin College of Engineering and Applied Science at Lehigh University as the Carl R. Anderson Endowed Chair in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering. She will begin her tenure on Sept. 1, 2020.

Currently the Brook Byers Professor in the School of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology, Reichmanis is a groundbreaking researcher and pioneer in the world of microlithography.

"I am delighted to welcome Professor Reichmanis to South Mountain," says Stephen P. DeWeerth, professor and dean of Lehigh's P.C. Rossin College of Engineering and Applied Science. "As her many accomplishments and awards clearly demonstrate, Dr. Reichmanis is an exceptional scholar and academic leader. We expect that she will bring this scholarship and leadership to the Lehigh faculty, expanding our research impact and catalyzing new areas of interdisciplinary collaboration."

Reichmanis, whose work cuts across the fields of chemical engineering, chemistry, materials science, optics and electronics, says she was drawn to Lehigh because of the opportunity to build on already existing interdisciplinary research initiatives, and to develop new ones.

"One of the things that attracted me to Lehigh was the clear strengths the university has in terms of interdisciplinary research," Reichmanis says.

Born in Melbourne, Australia, Reichmanis emigrated along with her family to the United States as a child. The family settled in Syracuse, New York, and Reichmanis would eventually enroll at Syracuse University, where she would complete her chemistry degree in just three years. She then earned her Ph.D. in organic chemistry, also in three years, at age 22.

After working as a postdoctoral fellow at Syracuse, Reichmanis left higher education for a staff position at AT&T Bell Laboratories. There, she worked alongside a team that developed a series of innovations in the world of semiconductor technology, and in the process established herself as a leading mind in the world of optical lithography, the process by which patterns are defined or outlined on silicon wafers. Reichmanis is widely recognized as an innovator in the world of photoresists, and she and her team at Bell Labs have been credited with advancing the development of new materials that allowed for the creation of microchips capable of powering an array of 21st-century devices.

