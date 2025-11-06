Groundbreaking Scientific Review Paper Links Air Pollution and Alzheimer's and Offers a Preventive Plan

Air Pollution Linked to Early Alzheimer's Risk, Even in Children

TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new peer-reviewed article published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease, by the Alzheimer's Research and Prevention Foundation, reveals compelling evidence that air pollution and climate stress are major (modifiable) risk factors for Alzheimer's disease, and introduces a revolutionary prevention plan grounded in evidence based medicine. https://alzheimersprevention.org/breaking-news/

Authored by Dharma Singh Khalsa, MD, President & Medical Director of the Alzheimer's Research and Prevention Foundation (ARPF), alongside co-authors Helen Lavretsky, MD (UCLA), Meghan Reddy, M.D. (UCLA), Annie Fenn, MD, and Christopher G. Walling, PsyD, MBA, FIPA (California Institute of Integral Studies), the article highlights how oxidative stress, particulate matter, microplastics, and other environmental toxins accelerate neurodegeneration, potentially beginning as early as childhood.

"Our findings suggest that Alzheimer's may begin decades earlier than previously thought, perhaps even in children- when individuals live in polluted environments," said Dr. Khalsa. "But this research also offers hope: by combining evidence-based lifestyle medicine with environmental awareness, we can not only help ourselves now but also protect future generations."

The paper outlines a scientifically grounded prevention plan integrating brain-protective nutrition, physical/cognitive exercise, meditation, and spiritual fitness—drawing from the FINGER and Ornish studies and ARPF's own three decades of Kirtan Kriya yoga meditation research.

"This article bridges environmental neuroscience and lifestyle medicine," said co-author Dr. Lavretsky. "It offers a holistic model for Alzheimer's prevention that also benefits the planet."

"By linking Alzheimer's disease prevention with climate action, we're urgently advancing eco-psychology into public health," added Dr. Walling.

"As the recent fires have underscored, environmental change and air quality directly affected both my patients and my training in psychiatry in Los Angeles. It has never been clearer that we need to focus on these issues as physicians," commented Dr. Reddy.

"A large burden of Alzheimer's cases may be avoided by focusing on lifestyle interventions. Recent data supports a multipronged approach that includes limiting exposure to air pollution, following a brain-protective dietary pattern, and mitigating psychological stress with meditation," said Dr. Fenn.

The full article, "Air Pollution and Alzheimer's Disease Prevention: The Science and a Prevention Plan," is available OPEN ACCESS via SAGE Journals and the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease.

Founded in 1993, ARPF is a pioneering nonprofit dedicated to preventing Alzheimer's through research and education. Its Brain Longevity® Therapy Training and studies on Kirtan Kriya meditation have contributed to the growing field of lifestyle-based dementia prevention.

Learn more at www.alzheimersprevention.org.

