Groundbreaking Study Employing Sensonics International's Products Reveals Weight Loss Medications Impair Taste Function

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study published in Physiology & Behavior uncovers significant sensory implications of glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RAs), medications commonly prescribed for weight loss and obesity management. Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania found that GLP-1 RAs significantly impair taste function across all five basic taste qualities: sweet, sour, salty, bitter, and umami (brothy).

The study, led by Dr. Rafa Khan and Dr. Richard L. Doty, employed state-of-the-art olfactory assessment tools, including the 53-item Waterless Empirical Taste Test (WETT®) and the 40-item University of Pennsylvania Smell Identification Test (UPSIT®). A sample of 46 individuals taking GLP-1 RAs was compared to 46 matched controls. Results revealed that 85% of GLP-1 RA users had significantly diminished taste perception, with an average WETT® score 29% lower than that of the control group.

This research demonstrates, for the first time, that GLP-1 receptor agonists negatively impact a major sensory system. The reduction in taste perception could have profound implications for dietary choices, nutrition, and overall metabolic health.

Additionally, the study noted that participants experiencing common GLP-1 RA-related side effects, such as nausea and diarrhea, showed better taste and smell function than those without these symptoms. However, smell function overall was not significantly impacted.

GLP-1 RAs, originally developed for diabetes management, have become increasingly popular for weight loss, with over 10% of the U.S. population now prescribed these medications. This study sheds light on a previously underexplored consequence of these drugs, adding a new dimension to their understanding.

