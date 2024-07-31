Groundbreaking Study Establishes Nomenclature for Musculoskeletal Syndrome of Menopause

ORLANDO, Fla., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Half the world's population will experience menopause accounting for 47 million women entering the menopause transition annually. A staggering 80% of women in the menopause transition will experience the life altering symptoms of the little known Musculoskeletal Syndrome of Menopause including total body pain and frozen shoulder.

A landmark study has officially established the nomenclature for the Musculoskeletal Syndrome of Menopause (MSM), thanks to the pioneering research of Dr. Vonda Wright, an orthopedic sports surgeon, researcher, longevity doctor and Associate Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at the University of Central Florida School of Medicine (UCF SOM).

"Clearly, this is an issue that many women experience but is not adequately acknowledged or addressed within the medical establishment," stated Dr Wright. Post this

Dr. Wright coined the term "Musculoskeletal Syndrome of Menopause" (MSM) after observing numerous post-menopausal women suffering from orthopedic issues, such as frozen shoulder. Her extensive research has unveiled that a staggering 80% of post-menopausal women endure life-altering musculoskeletal symptoms, with 25% of these women being severely debilitated by them. Despite the prevalence, these symptoms often go unrecognized or misdiagnosed by healthcare providers, leaving many women to suffer in silence.

The syndrome encompasses a range of debilitating symptoms, including:

Arthralgia (total body pain)

(total body pain) Inflammation (e.g., frozen shoulder)

(e.g., frozen shoulder) Loss of muscle mass

Loss of bone density

Fat redistribution

Rapid increase in arthritis

The study highlights the rapid loss of estrogen during perimenopause and menopause as the root cause of MSM. Alarmingly, 40% of women seeking medical care for these symptoms find no structural problems, leading to feelings of being dismissed or misunderstood by clinicians.

Dr. Wright's research underscores the urgency of acknowledging MSM in the medical community. Not only is MSM treatable, but it is also preventable through early intervention, lifestyle modifications, and comprehensive knowledge. Without proper treatment, MSM significantly contributes to frailty and increased mortality in women.

LINK to the STUDY: Musculoskeletal Syndrome of Menopause

https://doi.org/10.1080/13697137.2024.2380363

The publication of this groundbreaking study coincides with an article in Menopause, which investigates young women with premature menopause experiencing similar symptoms. This further establishes that these musculoskeletal changes are directly linked to hormonal deprivation rather than age.

"Clearly, this is an issue that many women experience but is not adequately acknowledged or addressed within the medical establishment," stated Dr Wright. "This research offers a new understanding, hope and nomenclature for clinicians and for women suffering from these symptoms."

Dr. Vonda Wright and her team continue to advocate for increased awareness, early prevention, and effective treatment strategies to combat MSM, aiming to improve the quality of life for millions of women worldwide.

Dr. Wright is a practicing double boarded Orthopaedic Sports Surgeon, Author, Speaker, Researcher and Innovator serving as a key opinion leader at the intersection of Longevity | Women's Health | Performance. Widely recognized for her thought leadership, Dr. Wright is a frequent media and conference expert. Her innovative science-based approach is changing the lives of millions in mid-life. In addition to treating active people and athletes of all ages and skill levels, she is a clinical champion for ideators in the biotech, sports innovation and longevity environments to develop innovation pipelines. She works to clarify and amplify great ideas through a deep clinical lens while applying entrepreneurial and venture principles to understand, evaluate and stimulate innovation. In addition to her elite orthopaedic practice, her current work includes harnessing the new science of aging to create health optimized longevity plans for high capacity individuals via her "Precision Longevity Experience" and bespoke retreats for women in midlife. An empathetic and dynamic communicator, Dr. Wright's online community spans more than 1.5 million people.

Dr. Wright practices in Lake Nona, Florida, and is the founder and CEO of Precision Longevity.

For more information, please contact:

Dr Vonda Wright MD, MS

[email protected]

407-232-2334

@DrVondaWright

SOURCE Dr. Vonda Wright