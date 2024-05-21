GROUNDBREAKING STUDY ON SUGARCANE BURNING: A DEFINING CASE OF ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE

STUART, Fla., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study has established a statistically significant link between sugarcane burning and increased asthma incidence rates among low-income, predominantly Black Florida communities.

Conducted for Friends of the Everglades by Dr. Michée Lachaud—an agricultural, environmental, and resource economist associated with Florida A&M University in Tallahassee—the study analyzed physician-diagnosed asthma cases alongside environmental factors and PM2.5 emissions, including from sugarcane burning. Dr. Lachaud conducted the study as an independent consultant and is preparing to submit for publication in a peer-reviewed journal.

"I began this project with a single goal: examine the potential impact of cane burning on asthma incidence rates in South Florida," said Dr. Lachaud. "The findings are clear: there is a positive relationship, and it is statistically significant."

Key Findings

An Environmental Justice Crisis: The most impacted areas were low-income, predominantly Black communities near sugarcane fields. This raises significant environmental justice concerns.





Increase in asthma diagnoses: After controlling for weather, seasonality, and other factors, a 10 micrograms per cubic meter (μg/m3) increase in total quarterly PM 2.5 from sugarcane burning was associated with a 10.8% increase in physician-diagnosed asthma emergency department visits and hospitalizations.





Seasonal Spike in Cases: Asthma cases spiked during the burning season (October-March) compared to non-burning months. "Our study suggests children under 13 are the most susceptible age group, highlighting the urgent need for preventative measures," noted Dr. Lachaud. This age group made up 40.6% of observed cases.

Public Health Impact and Call to Action

The study's preliminary findings have raised major public health questions and galvanized calls to action from environmental advocacy groups and concerned stakeholders.

"Dr. Lachaud's independent, painstaking work reveals the human toll of pollution caused by industrial sugarcane growers," said Eve Samples, executive director of Friends of the Everglades. "The state of Florida has failed for decades to crack down on Big Sugar's pollution — and this is a galvanizing moment when that must change."

Andrew Sullivan of the No Big Sugar campaign, a bipartisan consortium of businesses and environmental organizations, reinforced that urgency: "It's been the worst-kept secret in Florida politics that sugarcane burning is bad for people's health. Dr. Lachaud has swept away the ambiguity. Kids are being harmed. Elders are being harmed. Yet this practice is underwritten by the sugar program in the federal farm bill. The time has come for change."

Moving Forward: Collaboration and Innovation

While PM2.5 concentrations have been decreasing over time, the study suggests even current levels pose a risk. Policymakers, the sugarcane industry, and local communities must work together to find alternatives to pre-harvest burning.

Dr. Lachaud emphasizes the need for a proactive approach, suggesting collaboration between various stakeholders to transition to green harvesting methods.

Further Research and Community Empowerment

Dr. Lachaud plans to build upon this report with further research into a wider range of respiratory illnesses. He seeks funding from state and federal agencies to train and equip communities with 3D-printed air quality sensors. This initiative aims to empower residents to monitor their own air quality, verify model outputs, and share data through developed dashboard displays.

Summary of Methodology and Data Analysis

Dr. Lachaud's independent study considered a total of 25,508,487 observations across emergency department admissions, inpatient hospital admissions, and ambulatory admissions in 20 South Florida counties from 2014 to 2018. Specifically:

Emergency Department Admissions: 18,932,706 admissions, with 245,247 individuals diagnosed with asthma.





Inpatient Hospital Admissions: 6,445,930 admissions, with 46,917 asthma cases.





6,445,930 admissions, with 46,917 asthma cases. Ambulatory Admissions: 7,129,851 admissions, with 1,059 asthma diagnoses.

Several statistical and econometric models were estimated along with robustness checks to investigate the relationship between sugarcane burning and asthma incidence rates.

"While these results are consistent with other previous studies, this newfound evidence raises pressing questions for policymakers to answer. I am grateful to the many researchers whose work underpins my report, and I eagerly anticipate further contributions in this area, crucial for the welfare of South Florida's residents and its environment," said Dr. Lachaud.

