Groundbreaking Survey on Patient Preferences in Skin Cancer Care Shows Autonomy & Nonsurgical Options Are Top Priorities

Research highlights shift toward patient-driven decision-making, demand for diverse treatment paths, and deep frustration with insurance barriers

BURR RIDGE, Ill., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCure Oncology, the leader in providing a comprehensive cancer center model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy (Image-Guided SRT or IGSRT) for the treatment of nonmelanoma skin cancer (NMSC), presented as the GentleCure Experience℠, today announced that a new survey exploring public perspectives on this, the most common cancer type, reveals clear preferences among patients: They want greater autonomy, diverse treatment options, and clinical decisions that are driven by medical necessity rather than insurance restrictions.

The cross-sectional survey of 1,152 respondents was conducted between March and April, 2026, by GentleCure® by SkinCure Oncology. The survey explored how personal experiences with skin cancer relate to proactive screening behaviors, and it identified the primary factors driving treatment choices for patients facing NMSC diagnoses.

"Patients want effective, nonsurgical solutions and the freedom to choose them, in consultation with their doctors." Post this

The survey established a powerful link between personal or familial history and preventative behaviors. Respondents with direct exposure to skin cancer are significantly more likely to engage in regular dermatologic screenings, and the frequency of these vital skin examinations increases sharply with a respondent's age, higher education level, and robust health insurance coverage. Seventy-nine percent of those with a history of skin cancer visit a dermatologist for a skin check at least once a year, compared to 32 percent without a history of skin cancer.

Overall concern about skin cancer is high, peaking among older populations and individuals who have previously navigated a diagnosis.

When weighing their medical options, respondents ranked their top considerations as:

Cure rate (84 percent) Avoidance of surgery (58 percent) Cosmetic outcomes (45 percent) Insurance coverage (39 percent)

Surprisingly, traditional physician recommendations ranked lower than these concerns, underscoring the determination of patients to make their own fully informed choices. Doctor recommendation, cost of treatment, and convenience each were chosen by 19 percent of respondents, while seventeen percent chose recovery time.

Survey participants expressed a strong preference (96 percent) for having multiple treatment options, including both surgical and nonsurgical, with most patients favoring nonsurgical treatments when outcomes are comparable. Additionally, respondents expressed overwhelming concern (94 percent) about insurance limitations and (at 96 percent) emphasized that treatment decisions should be driven by patients and physicians, rather than insurers or external entities.

"These findings highlight the absolute importance of patient autonomy and access to diverse treatment options," said Kerwin Brandt, chief executive officer of SkinCure Oncology. "Patients want effective, nonsurgical solutions where appropriate, and they want the freedom to choose them, in consultation with their doctors." More information about GentleCure is available at GentleCure.com.

The research was administered via SurveyMonkey in March and April 2026, leveraging a diverse recruitment strategy that included email recruitment, social media outreach, and digital links hosted on the GentleCure patient education website. Of the 1,152 total participants, 1,025 identified as having direct or familial experience with skin cancer, while 127 respondents reported no prior experience.

About SkinCure Oncology

SkinCure Oncology is the industry leader in providing a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy (Image-Guided SRT or IGSRT), the most advanced nonsurgical treatment for common skin cancer. The company partners with quality-focused dermatologists, Mohs surgeons and other physicians to bring cancer center-level radiation therapy treatment to private practices. Presented to patients as the GentleCure Experience℠, Image-Guided SRT is available from some 500 physicians nationwide, with more than 150,000 patients having been treated. Learn more about the company at SkinCureOncology.com, and visit GentleCure.com for helpful consumer and patient information.

Media Contact: Bill Sklar [email protected]

SOURCE SkinCure Oncology