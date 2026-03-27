SkinCure Oncology Files Suit Against American College of Mohs Surgery

BURR RIDGE, Ill., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCure Oncology, the industry leader in providing a comprehensive cancer center model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy (Image-Guided SRT or IGSRT) for the treatment of nonmelanoma skin cancer (NMSC), presented to dermatology patients and professionals as the GentleCure ExperienceSM, today filed a lawsuit against American College of Mohs Surgery (ACMS), bringing claims for trade libel, defamation, and violation of the federal Lanham Act.

About SkinCure Oncology

SkinCure Oncology is the industry leader in providing a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy (Image-Guided SRT or IGSRT), the most advanced nonsurgical treatment for common skin cancer. The company partners with quality-focused dermatologists, Mohs surgeons and other physicians to bring cancer center-level radiation therapy treatment to private practices. Presented to patients as the GentleCure ExperienceSM, Image-Guided SRT is available from some 500 physicians nationwide, with more than 140,000 patients having been treated. Learn more about the company at SkinCureOncology.com, and visit GentleCure.com for helpful consumer and patient information.

Media Contact:

Ahmed Elganzouri, JD, MBA

General Counsel & CCO

SkinCure Oncology

O: 630-281-2261 ext. 379

C: 312-415-0476

[email protected]

SOURCE SkinCure Oncology