Amy Vaughan Dermatology Is First in West Virginia to Offer Nonsurgical Treatment for Common Skin Cancer

BURR RIDGE, Ill., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCure Oncology, the industry leader in providing a comprehensive cancer center model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy (Image-Guided SRT or IGSRT) for the treatment of nonmelanoma skin cancer (NMSC), presented to dermatology patients and professionals as the GentleCure Experience℠, today announced its availability in West Virginia. Amy Vaughan Dermatology in Barboursville is the first medical practice in the state to offer GentleCure®.

Image-Guided SRT is the only treatment for nonmelanoma skin cancer (basal and squamous cell carcinoma) that uses ultrasound imaging to help clinicians direct low-level x-rays to targeted areas of the skin, killing cancer cells. For patients treated with Image-Guided SRT, the cure rate (freedom from recurrence at six years) has been shown to be greater than 99 percent, with researchers reporting that for appropriately selected early-stage nonmelanoma skin cancer, Image-Guided SRT is a clinically equivalent alternative to Mohs surgery and statistically significant in superiority to non-Image-Guided SRT.

Dr. Amy Vaughan of Amy Vaughan Dermatology noted, "More than 21,000 individuals in West Virginia are expected to be diagnosed with nonmelanoma skin cancer this year alone. We know that sun exposure is the main cause of this type of cancer, but there are other factors as well. For those who have been diagnosed with nonmelanoma skin cancer, we now offer a nonsurgical treatment option which we call the GentleCure Experience, and we are proud to be the first practice in the state to offer it."

Joining Dr. Vaughan at the announcement were Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum; Liza Caldwell, President, Cabell County Commission; Joslyn Barnhart, Public Information Officer for U.S. Senator Jim Justice; U.S. Representative Carol Miller (via video remarks); and Kim Messer, a patient of Amy Vaughan Dermatology who is among the first in West Virginia to be treated with Image-Guided SRT (via video remarks).

Kerwin Brandt, chief executive officer of Chicago-based SkinCure Oncology, said, "We are delighted to partner with Amy Vaughan Dermatology to offer this highly effective, noninvasive treatment option for their patients. It is critical that patients everywhere have the choice of treating their nonmelanoma skin cancer without surgery."

About SkinCure Oncology

SkinCure Oncology is the industry leader in providing a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy (Image-Guided SRT or IGSRT), the most advanced nonsurgical treatment for common skin cancer. The company partners with quality-focused dermatologists, Mohs surgeons and other physicians to bring cancer center-level radiation therapy treatment to private practices. Presented to patients as the GentleCure Experience℠, Image-Guided SRT is available from some 500 physicians nationwide, with well more than 140,000 patients having been treated. Learn more about the company at SkinCureOncology.com , and visit GentleCure.com for helpful consumer and patient information.

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SOURCE SkinCure Oncology