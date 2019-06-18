Groundbreaking Tikun Olam Research Study Confirms Cannabis Effectively Treats Fibromyalgia, Decreases Pharmaceutical & Opioid Use

NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Patients suffering from fibromyalgia experience significant improvement in pain, sleep, and depression symptoms after treatment with Tikun Olam medical cannabis, a new study published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine confirms.

The six-month study " Safety and Efficacy of Medical Cannabis in Fibromyalgia ," comprised 367 fibromyalgia patients, making it one of the largest of its kind. The study was conducted at the Tikun Olam cannabis clinic in Tel Aviv where patients were treated with Tikun science-backed varietals, including high-CBD brand Avidekel and high-THC Alaska.

The study found a significant improvement in pain intensity and patients′ overall quality of life and fibromyalgia‐related symptoms after six months of Tikun Olam's medical cannabis therapy:

81.1% reported overall treatment success;

73.4% reported improved sleep;

80.8% reported improved depression‐related symptoms;

61.9% reported improved "quality of life" components including appetite and sexual activity.

Women comprised over 80% of the patients studied, a figure that proportionately corresponds to fibromyalgia sufferers in general.

The most stunning result from the study showed that most patients ceased, reduced, or at least did not change the dosage of their chronic drugs for fibromyalgia while receiving Tikun medical cannabis, and 22.2% stopped or reduced their dosage of opioids--which included Morphine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone, and Percocet.

"It is commonly accepted that chronic pain can be treated with cannabis, but there is scarce evidence to support the role of medical cannabis in the treatment of fibromyalgia specifically," says Lihi Bar-Lev Schleider, head research scientist at Tikun Olam. "We hope these findings will lead to more research and acceptance of cannabis as a safe and effective treatment for pain and other symptoms associated with fibromyalgia."

About Tikun Olam

Tikun Olam (Hebrew for "repair the world") is a leading cannabis brand and globally recognized as the pioneer of modern medical cannabis. The company's global mission is to research, develop and provide efficacious, data-based cannabis treatments to help sufferers. Operating as a commercial venture for 15 years, Tikun Olam's products have been used since 2010 in ongoing clinical trials in Israel's regulated medical cannabis market, treating over 20,000 patients for a variety of symptoms of medical conditions such as cancer, PTSD, AIDS, epilepsy, Crohn's Disease/colitis, multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, chronic pain and neuropathy. Through this access to patients, medical personnel and data collection, Tikun Olam has developed multiple proprietary strains, including the first-ever, high-CBD, "high-less" strain Avidekel™. Tikun Olam's U.S. operations, established in 2015 as T.O. Global LLC, is a joint venture with Tikun Olam Ltd. (Israel). Tikun Olam also operates similar partnerships in Canada , Australia, United Kingdom and Greece. Visit www.tikunolamusa.com .

